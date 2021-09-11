Atlanta-curious? These homes are on the market

(Atlanta, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Atlanta than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

3327 Park Pointe Circle, Scottdale, 30079 3 Beds 3 Baths | $433,095 | 2,005 Square Feet | Built in 2021

***READY January 2022*** LOT 33 - Sienna "D" Floor Plan built by Lennar Homes! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom, Two story single family home INSIDE the Perimeter with Attached Two car garage! Flowing open floor plan featuring spacious family room, dining room and kitchen with large island, perfect for family get together or for entertaining! Upstairs Features sizable secondary bedrooms and a luxurious Owner's Suite featuring oversized closet. City like community features short drive to Decatur Square. Maintenance free with all landscaping included (grass cutting, blowing, pine straw, weed control, etc.). Exterior building maintenance is also included (paint, roof, etc.). Easy living inside the perimeter; close access to I-285, nearby farmers market and walking distance to Tobie Grant Recreation Center. NOW SELLING and homes are going fast. Make an appointment today!

128 Coventry Road, Decatur, 30030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,214 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Adorable hilltop cottage in City of Decatur! A light filled living room greets you with original hardwood floors and cozy fireplace. Adjacent sunroom is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book or enjoy your morning coffee - could also make a great work from home office! A charming arched entryway leads to the spacious dining room and kitchen. Master bedroom with recent addition of full ensuite bathroom! Located in coveted Decatur Schools system and just a short walk to Downtown Decatur shopping and dining!

218 Evans Drive, Decatur, 30030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,649 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Gorgeous 1920's Bungalow on one of the most serene streets in Oakhurst just blocks to downtown Decatur. Original details galore, beautiful woodwork, three original fireplaces and restored plaster walls. Home has two living spaces with the back den opening onto a fantastic screen porch. Don't miss the very large unfinished basement with three separate areas, perfect for a buildout or a home shop. Walk to everything Oakhurst Farmer's market, Oakhurst Village, schools, coffee, yoga, restaurants and much more.

706 Ford Place, Scottdale, 30079 3 Beds 1 Bath | $267,900 | Single Family Residence | 939 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Wonderfully updated cottage located on quiet interior street close to Emory, CDC, Dekalb Farmer's Market and Downtown Decatur.Wooded private backyard nestles a rustic accessory building perfect for creative or work related pursuits. Renovation include new interior paint, bath fixtures, led lights, water lines, 8 new windows, and flooring. Roof 7 years old, water heater 5 years old. HWD floors. Private screened side porch. Third bedroom has private entrance. See docs for complete list of improvements.

