San Francisco, CA

Top homes for sale in San Francisco

Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 6 days ago

(San Francisco, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Francisco will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFITS_0btCxO2W00

1833 10Th Avenue, San Francisco, 94122

4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This contemporary home is all about space, utility and comfort, in a neighborhood that's known for its peaceful surroundings and convenient central location.On the Inner Sunset/Golden Gate Heights border, you're not only close to the fabulous Moraga Steps which lead to beloved Turtle Hill, you're almost as close to West Portal Avenue as you are to Golden Gate Park and bustling Irving Street.The main level is all about entertaining and being able to host small to large parties. The step-down living room is lushly carpeted and features a wood-burning fireplace. Multiple windows let in natural light and French doors access the immense front deck. Shimmering hdwd floors in the dining room, kitchen and family room offer warmth and easy maintenance. The kitchen is a cook's delight, with topline appliances & plentiful food prep space. Expansive, tiered backyard. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a grand recreation room. Spacious 2-car sxs garage offers extra room for hobbies and storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Goh6d_0btCxO2W00

220 Lombard Street, San Francisco, 94111

1 Bed 1 Bath | $799,000 | Condominium | 668 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Perfect city residence in a perfect location. This delightful, one of a kind, corner one bedroom plus den is bathed in sunlight with its south east exposure, and is graced with beautiful vistas of Telegraph Hill landscape and courtyard fountain. Floor to ceiling glass doors lead to wrap around decks both from the living room and den area. The open kitchen with bar area is the perfect place to enjoy entertaining. Hardwood floors, stone countertops in kitchen and bath Open shelving to display your favorite pieces Wrap around decks ,10 foot ceiling heights One car parking (oversized parking space) free laundry just steps from your front door. Parc Telegraph is a luxury full-amenity building, 24-hour security/doorman, club room, guest suite, gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgee7_0btCxO2W00

335 Congo Street, San Francisco, 94131

2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,075 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Located north of Monterey, this classic Marina-style beauty is updated while retaining classic charm. The grand sunny living room has 5 bay windows, a fireplace, connected to the formal dining room and kitchen. In the back overlooking the lush garden are the two bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There is a full garage/basement area with expansion potential. Great location near Glen Park and it is a commuters dream, easy BART, Muni and Freeway access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ttoc_0btCxO2W00

1545 Pine 501, San Francisco, 94109

1 Bed 1 Bath | $995,000 | Condominium | 581 Square Feet | Built in 2017

A beautiful view luxrious condo built in 2017 at the Austin. The unit is located in the heart of San Francisco that comes with 1 bed, 1 bath, a parking space, in unit washer/dryer, AC, built in refrigerator, and many more. This condo is closed by and walking distance from Trader Joe, Whole Foods, and many restaurants.

