CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle-curious? These homes are on the market

Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 6 days ago

(Seattle, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Seattle. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2f2h_0btCxN9n00

63233 6Th Ave Ne, Seattle, 98115

6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,220 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Rare double lot with great rental income opportunity in a quiet Ravenna neighborhood just minutes from Green Lake Park and Woodland Park Zoo! Updated & very clean features 6, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units w/ full kitchen in each. Upper-level units include enclosed insulated deck with windows, electricity, and heaters, perfect for sunroom/in home office. Laundry room located in basement! Brand new roof just installed! Located close to the University! Minutes from I-5 perfect for commuters. Many opportunities in this home!

For open house information, contact Austin Scarsella, Keller Williams - Federal Way at 253-835-4500

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11865824)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8JXz_0btCxN9n00

12530 100Th Lane Ne, Kirkland, 98034

2 Beds 2 Baths | $419,500 | Apartment | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Terrific LOCATION and awesome REMODEL in Kirkland Springs! Recent quality updates include: Kitchen cabinets & quartz countertops, SS appliances, wood laminate flooring, Bathroom Cabinets/sinks/light Fixtures, Full Size in-unit Washer & Dryer, Custom Closet Storage in BR's, very cool Window Shades (Motorized in Master BR). This quiet ground floor end unit with private patio looks out to a sweet water feature. (See locking personal storage area off patio). Community Amenities include: Outdoor Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Exercise Room, Sports Court and Remodeled Club House with Pool Table, Cable TV & Internet. Minutes to Juanita Beach, restaurants, downtown Kirkland & Corridor Trail, new Totem Lake Village. NO Rental Cap. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

For open house information, contact Marla Vasilatos, Keller Williams - Kirkland at 425-285-3200

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11750977)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgSHJ_0btCxN9n00

14045 Ne 6Th Place, Bellevue, 98007

5 Beds 3 Baths | $3,998,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Visionaries welcome! Situated at the end of a private lane is your once in a lifetime opportunity to own this mid-century modern home on nearly 4 acres, minutes to every major company and highway in Bellevue. If you want acreage and the feel of your own country estate, this is the property you have been looking for. You'll love the pond, towering evergreens, and legacy rhododendrons, it's like owning your own nursery. There is a detached carport which is perfect for the hobbyist.

For open house information, contact Jeff Benezra, Engel & Volkers Mercer Island at 206-232-2405

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-NWM1595447)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6MDP_0btCxN9n00

9214 157Th Pl Ne, Redmond, 98052

0 Bed 0 Bath | $739,000 | Townhouse | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 1995

MOVE IN READY -- just remodeled bright townhome in the popular Rivertrail community. Brand new flooring and quartz countertops and sinks in kitchen and bathrooms with fresh paint throughout. Plumbing and water heater updated. The home is filled with abundance of natural light along with a quiet patio on a greenbelt. Upstairs primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, en suite bath with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, full bath and laundry room. Attached garage + 2 private parking spots. Seconds from famous Sammamish River Trail, close by Bella Bottega shopping mall, groceries and perfect for commute to 520/405, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook & direct buses to Seattle. Highly rated Lake Washington schools. Welcome home to Rivertrail!

For open house information, contact Ed Sarausad, Keller Williams - Kent at 253-220-8371

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11738334)

See more property details

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle News Alert

Top homes for sale in Seattle

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home to where style meets comfort! Expansive floor plan creates open concept living with abundant natural light throughout. Main floor features a great
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.34 in the greater Seattle area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Seattle area went to Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.49, at Shell at 1013 Ne 45Th St, the survey found:
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Bellevue, WA
Seattle News Alert

Seattle events coming up

1. A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol 2021; 2. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Seattle; 3. 41st Seattle International Comedy Competition; 4. Free 600 Level Student Show; 5. 2nd IBDHorizons Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Symposium;
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

What's up: Leading stories in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) What’s going on in Seattle? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Seattle area, click here.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Seattle News Alert

Save $0.90 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Seattle area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.39 at Chevron at 427 12Th Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Local price review shows diesel prices around Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.10 if you’re buying diesel in Seattle, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Seattle area on Tuesday, found that Shree's at 7801 Detroit Swhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 210 Ne 45Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.39.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Restaurants#Plumbing#Water Heater#Wa#Ss Appliances#Bathroom Cabinets#Washer Dryer#Custom Closet Storage#Community Amenities#Sports Court#Remodeled Club House#Engel Volkers#520 405
Seattle News Alert

Seattle calendar: What's coming up

1. Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Seattle; 2. 2nd IBDHorizons Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Symposium; 3. 41st Seattle International Comedy Competition; 4. A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol 2021; 5. Free 600 Level Student Show;
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Seattle News Alert

These houses are for sale in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Diesel lookout: $0.90 savings at cheapest Seattle station

(SEATTLE, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Seattle, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Seattle area on Tuesday, found that Shree's at 7801 Detroit Swhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 3 W Nickerson St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle News Alert

Seattle News Alert

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
804
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy