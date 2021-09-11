Seattle-curious? These homes are on the market

(Seattle, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Seattle. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

63233 6Th Ave Ne, Seattle, 98115 6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,220 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Rare double lot with great rental income opportunity in a quiet Ravenna neighborhood just minutes from Green Lake Park and Woodland Park Zoo! Updated & very clean features 6, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units w/ full kitchen in each. Upper-level units include enclosed insulated deck with windows, electricity, and heaters, perfect for sunroom/in home office. Laundry room located in basement! Brand new roof just installed! Located close to the University! Minutes from I-5 perfect for commuters. Many opportunities in this home!

12530 100Th Lane Ne, Kirkland, 98034 2 Beds 2 Baths | $419,500 | Apartment | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Terrific LOCATION and awesome REMODEL in Kirkland Springs! Recent quality updates include: Kitchen cabinets & quartz countertops, SS appliances, wood laminate flooring, Bathroom Cabinets/sinks/light Fixtures, Full Size in-unit Washer & Dryer, Custom Closet Storage in BR's, very cool Window Shades (Motorized in Master BR). This quiet ground floor end unit with private patio looks out to a sweet water feature. (See locking personal storage area off patio). Community Amenities include: Outdoor Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Exercise Room, Sports Court and Remodeled Club House with Pool Table, Cable TV & Internet. Minutes to Juanita Beach, restaurants, downtown Kirkland & Corridor Trail, new Totem Lake Village. NO Rental Cap. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

14045 Ne 6Th Place, Bellevue, 98007 5 Beds 3 Baths | $3,998,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Visionaries welcome! Situated at the end of a private lane is your once in a lifetime opportunity to own this mid-century modern home on nearly 4 acres, minutes to every major company and highway in Bellevue. If you want acreage and the feel of your own country estate, this is the property you have been looking for. You'll love the pond, towering evergreens, and legacy rhododendrons, it's like owning your own nursery. There is a detached carport which is perfect for the hobbyist.

9214 157Th Pl Ne, Redmond, 98052 0 Bed 0 Bath | $739,000 | Townhouse | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 1995

MOVE IN READY -- just remodeled bright townhome in the popular Rivertrail community. Brand new flooring and quartz countertops and sinks in kitchen and bathrooms with fresh paint throughout. Plumbing and water heater updated. The home is filled with abundance of natural light along with a quiet patio on a greenbelt. Upstairs primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, en suite bath with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, full bath and laundry room. Attached garage + 2 private parking spots. Seconds from famous Sammamish River Trail, close by Bella Bottega shopping mall, groceries and perfect for commute to 520/405, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook & direct buses to Seattle. Highly rated Lake Washington schools. Welcome home to Rivertrail!

