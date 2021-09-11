Top homes for sale in Phoenix

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 6 days ago

(Phoenix, AZ) If you're thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Phoenix.

4349 N 87Th Place, Scottsdale, 85251

4 Beds 2 Baths | $800,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,042 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Tranquil Urban Oasis tucked away in a fabulous neighborhood. Wonderfully updated light & bright 4 bed 2 bath home. Open floorplan features wood burning fireplace, wood tile flooring, carpeted bedrooms, kitchen w/quartz counters, large island w/seating, stainless appliances, laundry room w/access to backyard & garage, double sliding doors in great room to private backyard w/covered patio, faux lawn, sparkling pool & fruit trees. Master bedroom features walk-in-closet, master bath w/double sinks & sliding doors to serene backyard. 4th bedroom currently used as home office w/glass doors. 2 car garage w/lots of storage. Interior & Exterior painted. Close to schools, Old Town Scottsdale, golf, restaurants, shopping & everything that Scottsdale & the Phoenix areas have to offer. Show & Sell! Additional Info: Blocks away from Navajo Elementary School and Chestnut Park. AC replaced in 2018, Water Softener & Water Heater 2019, Home Updated 2019 (including kitchen, baths, paint, flooring, fixtures), New plumbing throughout entire home 2019, exterior painted 2020, Converted 2 car carport to 2 car garage 2020. Updated thermostat 2021, new insulation. Updated pool (pebble tec) & equipment.

4129 E Palo Verde Drive, Phoenix, 85018

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,699,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,450 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Location, location, location! Hard to find half acre cul-de-sac lot in the prestigious Short Hills Community. This house is an entertainers dream of indoor/outdoor living with floor to ceiling Arcadia sliding doors throughout every room in the home. The interior has been completely updated from its era, and is a unique blend of modern updates and timeless architecture. The entire back yard has been completely remodeled including the pool with addition of a Spa. A large steam room and spa like master bathroom are a couple surprising features. This home is walking distance to many incredble restaurants surrounded by beautiful mountain views everywhere you look.

6621 W Johnson Street, Phoenix, 85043

3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Perfectly Kept 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath by New 202 and I-10 Freeways! Half Bath Downstairs, New Carpet Throughout. Master Bath has Dual Sinks and plenty of Counter Space with His and Her's Closets. Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping, Dining, Events, and Hospitals Close By! Don't miss this great home in a Well Established Neighborhood! ***AGENTS PLEASE LOOK AT PRIVATE REMARKS*****

520 W Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, 85013

2 Beds 1 Bath | $167,000 | Apartment | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Nice Coop in Historic District of Phoenix. Gated Community!Hurry, priced to sell!ALL CASH ONLY PLEASE

