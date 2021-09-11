CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Half Moon Bay, CA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Half Moon Bay

HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 6 days ago

(Half Moon Bay, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Half Moon Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKqgP_0btCxKVc00

440 Carlos Ave, Redwood City, 94061

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Nicely remodeled two-story home with open floor plan and exquisite backyard gardens. Separate living room and formal dining room. Kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, opens to the family room, which features a fireplace and overlooks the lush landscaping. Spacious primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanity. Two adjacent bedrooms and a hall bathroom complete the upper level. Oversized 550sf garage, recently installed two-zone central heating & AC, and roof solar panels. Landscaped backyard with new hardscape patios, mature plantings, and 8 trees (including Japanese Plum, Donut Nectarine, Kadota Fig, Tango Mandarin, and Meyer Lemon fruit trees.) Large cedar pergola with sunshades, lighting & fan perfect for outdoor entertaining. Wisteria-covered arbor, two water features, solar path lights, and vegetable beds complete the outdoor space. Conveniently located near downtown Menlo Park and Redwood City.

For open house information, contact Cliff Whearley, Dwell Realtors, Inc. at 650-486-1555

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81858317)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLYc4_0btCxKVc00

376 Caprino Way, San Carlos, 94070

4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,150,000 | 2,946 Square Feet | Built in 1961

PRICE REDUCED! Great duplex investment opportunity!! Owners can live in one unit while renting out the other or rent out both units. This charming duplex is nestled in a peaceful wooded setting with gorgeous canyon views! The 2 units are on a large 10,363 sq ft lot & uniquely designed with no common living area walls. The larger unit has 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths and attached to a 2 car garage. The lower level of this unit features a spacious sun-filled living area with a beautiful stone fireplace and modern kitchen. Two sliding glass doors lead to a large enclosed patio. Upstairs are the 3 spacious bedrooms & full bath. The second unit has 1 large bedroom (converted from two bedrooms) & 1 bath all on one level, attached to a 1 car garage. Recent updates include hardwood/bamboo flooring, granite kitchen countertop, SS appliances, new kitchen sink, bedroom fans. Great location--just minutes from 101 & 280, schools, parks, walking trails, popular downtown San Carlos restaurants & shops.

For open house information, contact Johnny Heckenberg, Compass at 650-446-9830

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81857163)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMULT_0btCxKVc00

929 S Norfolk St, San Mateo, 94401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,088,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This darling San Mateo ranch home has an updated kitchen , loads of charm and still offers tremendous potential to personalize. Sunny, Spacious yard is perfect to design that garden, build a play structure or give Fido room to romp. Rear "unit" is a wonderful work space, yoga spot or storage ...Great additional private spaces for long term guests ,play rooms, study ...just imagine. Steps from Shoreview Park this Fabulous convenient location is close to amenities and recreation, plus easy commute access.

For open house information, contact Heather Hansen, Compass at 650-446-9830

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81856500)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqbX1_0btCxKVc00

400 Mariners Island Blvd 203, San Mateo, 94404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,388,888 | Condominium | 1,439 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit boasts floor to ceiling windows in the main living space which allows for ample natural light and views of the bay. This gourmet kitchen features a Peninsula, stainless steel appliances, gas stove & microwave, Quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. The master en-suite is bright and spacious, featuring a large bathroom ensuite, private water closet and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and full size washer and dryer overlook the courtyard. This condo is equipped with a technology package, 2 assigned parking spaces in the parking garage and is center of the building for great light and views. Exceptional location, this complex also provides an upscale community recreation room with a full kitchen and numerous couches, a fully equipped gym, BBQ and outdoor dining area with two gas grills and tranquil teak seating.

For open house information, contact Olivia Mcnally, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81850468)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Carlos, CA
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
Half Moon Bay, CA
Business
San Carlos, CA
Business
City
Menlo Park, CA
HMB Local Updates

Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Half Moon Bay

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
HMB Local Updates

Coming soon: Half Moon Bay events

1. OPL; 2. Family Movie Night. September 18, 7:30pm, Free, Meadow In Quarry Park; 3. La Nebbia Winery : Garden Service; 4. Coastal Windage ~ “The Talk of the Coast” Call-in LIVE Talk Show on KHMB; 5. Want to Volunteer on a Local Farm? Big Wave Farm in Princeton Harbor
HALF MOON BAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fruit Trees#Realtors#Japanese#Cliff Whearley#Dwell Realtors Inc#Ss Appliances#Compass#Quartz Countertops#Bbq
HMB Local Updates

Here’s the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay Saturday

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Half Moon Bay area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Half Moon Bay area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Half Moon Bay area on Tuesday, found that Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Half Moon Bay, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Easy Mart at 61 Ave Alhambra. Regular there was listed at $4.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
HMB Local Updates

HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay, CA
98
Followers
422
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy