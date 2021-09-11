Take a look at these homes for sale in Half Moon Bay

(Half Moon Bay, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Half Moon Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

440 Carlos Ave, Redwood City, 94061 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Nicely remodeled two-story home with open floor plan and exquisite backyard gardens. Separate living room and formal dining room. Kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, opens to the family room, which features a fireplace and overlooks the lush landscaping. Spacious primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanity. Two adjacent bedrooms and a hall bathroom complete the upper level. Oversized 550sf garage, recently installed two-zone central heating & AC, and roof solar panels. Landscaped backyard with new hardscape patios, mature plantings, and 8 trees (including Japanese Plum, Donut Nectarine, Kadota Fig, Tango Mandarin, and Meyer Lemon fruit trees.) Large cedar pergola with sunshades, lighting & fan perfect for outdoor entertaining. Wisteria-covered arbor, two water features, solar path lights, and vegetable beds complete the outdoor space. Conveniently located near downtown Menlo Park and Redwood City.

For open house information, contact Cliff Whearley, Dwell Realtors, Inc. at 650-486-1555

376 Caprino Way, San Carlos, 94070 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,150,000 | 2,946 Square Feet | Built in 1961

PRICE REDUCED! Great duplex investment opportunity!! Owners can live in one unit while renting out the other or rent out both units. This charming duplex is nestled in a peaceful wooded setting with gorgeous canyon views! The 2 units are on a large 10,363 sq ft lot & uniquely designed with no common living area walls. The larger unit has 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths and attached to a 2 car garage. The lower level of this unit features a spacious sun-filled living area with a beautiful stone fireplace and modern kitchen. Two sliding glass doors lead to a large enclosed patio. Upstairs are the 3 spacious bedrooms & full bath. The second unit has 1 large bedroom (converted from two bedrooms) & 1 bath all on one level, attached to a 1 car garage. Recent updates include hardwood/bamboo flooring, granite kitchen countertop, SS appliances, new kitchen sink, bedroom fans. Great location--just minutes from 101 & 280, schools, parks, walking trails, popular downtown San Carlos restaurants & shops.

For open house information, contact Johnny Heckenberg, Compass at 650-446-9830

929 S Norfolk St, San Mateo, 94401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,088,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This darling San Mateo ranch home has an updated kitchen , loads of charm and still offers tremendous potential to personalize. Sunny, Spacious yard is perfect to design that garden, build a play structure or give Fido room to romp. Rear "unit" is a wonderful work space, yoga spot or storage ...Great additional private spaces for long term guests ,play rooms, study ...just imagine. Steps from Shoreview Park this Fabulous convenient location is close to amenities and recreation, plus easy commute access.

For open house information, contact Heather Hansen, Compass at 650-446-9830

400 Mariners Island Blvd 203, San Mateo, 94404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,388,888 | Condominium | 1,439 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit boasts floor to ceiling windows in the main living space which allows for ample natural light and views of the bay. This gourmet kitchen features a Peninsula, stainless steel appliances, gas stove & microwave, Quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. The master en-suite is bright and spacious, featuring a large bathroom ensuite, private water closet and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and full size washer and dryer overlook the courtyard. This condo is equipped with a technology package, 2 assigned parking spaces in the parking garage and is center of the building for great light and views. Exceptional location, this complex also provides an upscale community recreation room with a full kitchen and numerous couches, a fully equipped gym, BBQ and outdoor dining area with two gas grills and tranquil teak seating.

For open house information, contact Olivia Mcnally, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119