House hunt Dallas: See what’s on the market now

(Dallas, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dallas. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

12615 Promenade Lane, Dallas, 75238 3 Beds 2 Baths | $261,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,307 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath - Newly remodeled home with lovely home features such as laminate wood look floors, new carpet, and new ceramic tile, all new light fixtures, and new windows. You will be amazed by the updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and new fixtures. Come see it right away, it won't last long.

For open house information, contact Anthony Coleman, NB Elite Realty at 844-444-6237

8618 Lockhaven Drive, Dallas, 75238 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,771 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Absolutely Charming Lake Highlands 3 bedroom 3 bath with tons of living space! Incredible location in the L Streets, Lake Highlands Elementary attendance & just around the corner from White Rock Lake. Hand scraped hardwoods throughout, great natural light, & flexible living spaces. Kitchen boasts ample storage, white cabinets, granite countertops & wood burning gas fireplace. Spacious master large enough to accommodate home office or sitting area. Split floor plan allows privacy. MASSIVE backyard including deck, patio & fire pit accessible from living areas or master. One car attached garage is perfect for conversion or expansion. The recent commercial grade HVAC system is sized for nearly doubling sq footage.

For open house information, contact Kevin Caskey, Halo Group Realty, LLC at 214-239-1889

3117 Community Drive, Dallas, 75220 2 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Great investment opportunity! In a great LOCATION. Minutes away from Dallas love Field Airport. This 2 bedroom 1 bath has great potential. No repairs to be completed by sellers. Property to be sold-as-is.

For open house information, contact Tatiana Velez, 27 Realty at 469-930-2727

904 Tiffany Lane, Mesquite, 75149 4 Beds 3 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,278 Square Feet | Built in 1989

**MULTIPLE OFFERS - PLEASE SUBMIT BEST AND HIGHEST**This gorgeous custom-built-around-the-pool home offers upper end finishes including 2 ovens & an extra-large built-in refrigerator w cabinet front, chef-grade Thermador gas stove, jetted Chroma therapy tub, 10’-18’ high ceilings w cathedral design, plantation shutters, triple stacked crown, stone wall surrounding fireplace, 3 AC units, an iron rail balcony overlooking an in-ground pool, & an extra-long driveway that leads to an oversized 3-car garage w built-in cabinets, cedar closet & workbench & so much more! Four sizable bedrooms, 2 living areas & an upstairs loft offer comfortable living space. Property includes creek behind the house.

For open house information, contact Rob Vaughan, New Home DFW at 469-777-8225