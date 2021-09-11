Pacifica-curious? These homes are on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Pacifica, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pacifica. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1 Baldwin Ave 204, San Mateo, 94401

2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Luxury retirement living at its finest! The Peninsula Regent is located in downtown San Mateo, walking distance to many restaurants, stores, services and more! This unit is a one bedroom plus den (which could easily be used as a second bedroom), has two full bathrooms, a full sized kitchen, a living and dining room with a terrace overlooking the fountain courtyard! The Regent has a full service dining room, bistro, library, outdoor areas, pool, spa, and car service for appointments! A private community for ages 60 and better with so many amenities, it's almost like living in a five star hotel!

For open house information, contact Erik Winkler, Remax Capital at 650-219-8700

1570 Claremont Dr., San Bruno, 94066

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1956

First time on the market in over 50 years. This great rancher has been very well cared for over the years. Home inspection & Pest Report are very impressive with minimal cost for repairs. County records show it's a 3bd/2ba over the years what was the third bedroom is now a dining room or office/ TV room. The oversized kitchen has plenty of room for a dining area. Crestmoor Park neighborhood makes this home a perfect home for the first time homeowner/ investor. The home has been meticulously tuned up for immediate occupancy, refinished hardwood fls./ new kitchen countertops and new interior doors. Also painted inside and out. The property backs up to spectacular Crestmoor Canyon for added privacy and canyon views. I can't wait till you come and see this great house. The has been a rental for over 20 years and is a TRUST SALE.

For open house information, contact Lou Realyvasquez, Compass at 650-446-9830

2 Homs Ct, Hillsborough, 94010

6 Beds 7 Baths | $12,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,609 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Stunning Modern Contemporary Home | Award Winning Architecture | Architects House+House | South Lower Hillsborough | Grand Entrance | 6 Bed | 6.5 Bath | Formal Living Room | Family Room | Formal Dining Room | Separate Office Area | Gym Area | 4 Car Garage | Pool | Basketball Half-Court | Ample Amount of Natural Light | High Ceilings | French Limestone Flooring | 9,609 sqft. | .78 Acre Flat Lot | Fenced | Located on Quiet Cul-de-Sac | A+ Location | Fantastic Schools The Tax Records show 7,250 sqft, if the Buyer is concerned about the discrepancy in square footage the Buyer is encouraged by Seller and Listing Agent to investigate and satisfy themselves.

For open house information, contact Andrew Greenman, Compass at 650-446-9830

1061 Florida Street, San Francisco, 94110

3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in None

Gracious Victorian home blends the historic charm of San Francisco with the modern-day conveniences of contemporary living. Renovated throughout with all new plumbing, mechanical, and 200 AMPS of electrical, this robust residence will carry you comfortably into the future. With 3 bedrooms on one level, and wonderful flow in the public spaces, you're sure to be amazed. Resting on an extra-wide 26' parcel Lot, the flow between rooms is generous, and also felt in the landscaped & turfed, east-facing rear yard. Refinished Oak hardwood floors, and chef style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, polished Ash-Grey 4x16 inch ceramic tile, and soft-close drawers elevate your living. Flex space down lends to a great home office, gym or hobby room. Greater expansion potential also present - ability to unlock value if desired. Walk Score of 96 & Bike Score of 99, you're within minutes to the BART, fine dining, cafes, and freeways 280/101. The Mission's finest!

For open house information, contact Dino Zuzic, Compass at 415-660-9955

