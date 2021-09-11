Check out these homes for sale in Newark now

(Newark, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newark will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6223 Joaquin Murieta, Newark, 94560 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Townhouse | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Gagan Singh - 925-212-3478 - LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION-3 BED,2.5 BATH Freshly Painted Interior,Recess Lighting, Spacious Townhome.Fireplace,Master Bedroom Suite. Community Pool,Tennis Court,Gym,Club House. Ready to move in condition. Back Patio with ez access to 2-Carports just on back of the house.Great location close to 880fwy,Newpark Mall,Restaurants,Grocery Stores,Starbucks ,Walmart etc. Good floor plan with living room in Front & Kitchen/Dining area in the back . Laminate floor living/bedroom. Carpet only for staircase.Kitchen/bath-Tiles.

21775 Princeton St, Hayward, 94541 2 Beds 1 Bath | $735,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Vintage 1926 stucco bungalow loaded with charm sits on a 4,965 sq. foot lot. Shaded and fenced yard perfect for your garden. This is house is ready for a remodel or addition. Or just enjoy this vintage property. Centrally located within easy access to schools, transportation BART, 880 FWY, shopping.

4038 Central Ave 301, Fremont, 94536 2 Beds 3 Baths | $799,888 | Condominium | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Welcome to this modern 6-year young townhome style 2 bed / 2.5 bath condo located in the heart of Fremont! Gorgeous unit where owners have built beautiful memories. Your future home comes with plenty of upgrades from builder that include, recessed lights throughout, Stylish living/dining room combo overlooking the kitchen which includes Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded floor in living and dining, central heating and cooling. Upstairs boast Two Master suites w/laundry on same floor as bedrooms. Community has Private & Secured gated entrance w/security cameras, a common courtyard for children to play with neighbor's kids and a bonus storage room. Easy access to freeways and Dumbarton bridge to cross the Bay. Short drive to BART, AMTRAK/ACE Train station and Fremont Hub for shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the weekends with a stroll at Lake Elizabeth Park, Quarry Lake! No rental restriction.

340 E. Angela St, Pleasanton, 94566 3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,013 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Julia K Murtagh - 925-997-2411 - Welcome to this charming home located in highly desirable downtown Pleasanton. Enjoy this 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home that features a spacious 247+/- Sq. Ft. ADU unit. Offering convenient Front Room access, a private outdoor Laundry Room and brand new carpeting; this home will go quickly. The fenced in Back Yard boasts maximized outdoor space with a spacious deck. Enjoy local activities such as the Farmers Market, Music in the Park, and various restaurants. This fabulous home is located within a short distance to award winning schools, shops and easy access to 680 Freeway and BART. Open House Saturday 9/11, 10a - 2p and Sunday 9/12, 1p - 4p.

