CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milpitas, CA

Top homes for sale in Milpitas

The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Milpitas, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Milpitas. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3OkL_0btCxEDG00

1085 Tasman Dr. #767, Sunnyvale, 94089

3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Come and fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom triple wide home! Built in 2015, this is one of the largest homes in this sought-after community. Features include an open layout with a large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, gas fireplace in the living room, build-in shelves, and a den that is perfect as a home office or study room. There are two master suites, a guest bedroom, and a huge backyard for all your summer time gathering with friends. The car port is large enough to fit up to 3 cars, and the home itself is just down the street from visitor parking. Casa De Amigos is located near major high tech companies, grocery stores, movie theater, Levi's Stadium, has easy access to VTA light rail and close to 101 and 237 freeways. Don't miss this chance to live in one of the most sought after family communities in the area! Call for more information! This is a manufactured home on leased land (not real estate); the land lease is $1,389 per month. 2015 Skyline Serial #: R2700282HA/B/C HCD #: DL1164796 *List price excludes closing costs & escrow fees. *Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Ricardo Arriagada, Alliance Manufactured Homes at 866-772-9370

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11003969)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfL4Z_0btCxEDG00

5402 Mclaughlin Ave, Newark, 94560

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,088,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Natalie Kruger - 925-580-5963 - This Stunning 4 bd 2 bath single level home on large lot in the Lake Area with plenty of room for a pool or garden. updated kitchen with Granite Counters throughout and recessed lighting in the kitchen/dining area with under the cabinet lighting. Tile entry into kitchen as well as tile in the bathrooms. Dual pane windows throughout with upgraded cabinets in kitchen, under counter lighting, several glass faced kitchen cabinets. Mirrored closet doors in 3 bedrooms. Separate interior laundry room with gas or electric hookups. Brand new 40 year roof with warranty. This home is in move in condition! View this home on Saturday 9/11 AM from 11 AM -2PM or Sunday 9/12 from 12 AM to 3 PM.

For open house information, contact Natalie Kruger, Re/Max Accord at 925-447-9000

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40966563)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16PBFc_0btCxEDG00

868 Thornwood Dr, Palo Alto, 94303

4 Beds 3 Baths | $3,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Adorable and iconic, this mid-century modern Eichler in Palo Alto has been renovated without losing its original aesthetic. Entering the 4-bedroom, 3-bath home, youll delight in Eichler details like wood ceilings complemented by exposed beams and huge windows bringing the outside in. Open living spaces flow organically with new Gaia Black Label Luxury Vinyl Flooring throughout from a front lounge to a brand-new kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, to a family room with corner fireplace and sliders to the yard. A lovely primary suite has a fully remodeled bathroom. Two more bedrooms share a renovated hall bath. The 4th bedroom ensuite can be used as guest suite or office! New sliders, lighting, fixtures, paint and more. A large fenced yard offers patio, fresh landscaping and raised garden beds. The 2-car garage includes laundry. Enjoy everything charming Palo Alto has, with great schools, nature reserves, golf, coffee, arts, culture and cafes at your fingertips.

For open house information, contact Caroline Huo, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81860562)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvsXK_0btCxEDG00

2465 Tecado Ter, Fremont, 94539

6 Beds 9 Baths | $9,998,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,075 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Peggy Cortez - Agt: 925-2093451 - MOTIVATED SELLER! VACANT "Stunning" 360 degree panoramic gated view estate!INCREDIBLE L Separate indoor pool/spa house with kitchen, sitting areas, full bath, dressing room & laundry rm. Office, game rm, media rm, 3 kitchens, 3 laundry rms, all new SS appliances, newly staged with owned new furniture. Available to Buyer if desired! Just completed new additional deck and DOUBLE SS BBQ. 1600 rose trees, many fruit trees, incredible view of Bay & City lights, Silicon Valley, San Jose, & more. "PERFECT FOR PRIVATE ESTATE & OR A CORPORATE RETREAT!" Possible to build more STRUCTURES on the property. By appointment. 3 gates lead to the estate! Privacy and Serenity! Obstacle course & archery range too. Best of the Best! Perfect for the Young or Young at heart. Master on main floor. Solar! Country feel yet City Close. PERFECT FOR PRIVATE ESTATE OR CORPORATE RETREAT!

For open house information, contact Peggy Cortez, Compass at 415-660-9955

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40944450)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Milpitas Dispatch

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) You could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on diesel in Milpitas, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 2181 Laurelwood Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas events calendar

1. Open Rehearsals; 2. Sunday in the Park - Vista Montana Park; 3. Run San Jose Virtual 5K/10K/Half-Marathon Race; 4. Cupcake Crazy - Milpitas, CA 2021; 5. Board of Education Meeting - Milpitas Unified School District;
MILPITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Jose, CA
Milpitas, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Milpitas, CA
Milpitas, CA
Real Estate
The Milpitas Dispatch

Save $1.18 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Milpitas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.18 per gallon. Moe's Stop at 1604 Mckee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

Trending news headlines in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) What’s going on in Milpitas? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Milpitas area, click here.
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

Your Milpitas lifestyle news

(MILPITAS, CA) Life in Milpitas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
MILPITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Fruit Trees#High Tech#Casa De Amigos#Vta#Gaia#Quartz#Ss#Buyer#Compass
The Milpitas Dispatch

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Milpitas stations charging $0.73 extra

(MILPITAS, CA) You could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on diesel in Milpitas, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 2181 Laurelwood Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

Live events on the horizon in Milpitas

1. MUSD Board of Education Meeting - In-person Attendance 9/14/2021; 2. Renée & Monith Wedding Reception; 3. Live Music with Mike Mendoza — Big Dog Vineyards; 4. 2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5; 5. Installation Worship Service — CCCM;
MILPITAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Milpitas Dispatch

Coming soon: Milpitas events

1. ICC Joola Fall Open 2021; 2. CCD 2021 - City of Milpitas: Tularcitos Creek; 3. 09/05/21 - CA - Milpitas, CA - AFGE Retirement Workshop; 4. Berryessa and Alum Rock area - San Jose, CA | Girl Scouts Ice Cream Social; 5. Exhibition 2021 (On appointment basis);
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MILPITAS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Milpitas area offering savings of $1.18 per gallon. Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
MILPITAS, CA
The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
400
Followers
493
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy