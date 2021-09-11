Top homes for sale in Milpitas

(Milpitas, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Milpitas. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1085 Tasman Dr. #767, Sunnyvale, 94089 3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Come and fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom triple wide home! Built in 2015, this is one of the largest homes in this sought-after community. Features include an open layout with a large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, gas fireplace in the living room, build-in shelves, and a den that is perfect as a home office or study room. There are two master suites, a guest bedroom, and a huge backyard for all your summer time gathering with friends. The car port is large enough to fit up to 3 cars, and the home itself is just down the street from visitor parking. Casa De Amigos is located near major high tech companies, grocery stores, movie theater, Levi's Stadium, has easy access to VTA light rail and close to 101 and 237 freeways. Don't miss this chance to live in one of the most sought after family communities in the area! Call for more information! This is a manufactured home on leased land (not real estate); the land lease is $1,389 per month. 2015 Skyline Serial #: R2700282HA/B/C HCD #: DL1164796 *List price excludes closing costs & escrow fees. *Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

5402 Mclaughlin Ave, Newark, 94560 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,088,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Natalie Kruger - 925-580-5963 - This Stunning 4 bd 2 bath single level home on large lot in the Lake Area with plenty of room for a pool or garden. updated kitchen with Granite Counters throughout and recessed lighting in the kitchen/dining area with under the cabinet lighting. Tile entry into kitchen as well as tile in the bathrooms. Dual pane windows throughout with upgraded cabinets in kitchen, under counter lighting, several glass faced kitchen cabinets. Mirrored closet doors in 3 bedrooms. Separate interior laundry room with gas or electric hookups. Brand new 40 year roof with warranty. This home is in move in condition! View this home on Saturday 9/11 AM from 11 AM -2PM or Sunday 9/12 from 12 AM to 3 PM.

868 Thornwood Dr, Palo Alto, 94303 4 Beds 3 Baths | $3,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Adorable and iconic, this mid-century modern Eichler in Palo Alto has been renovated without losing its original aesthetic. Entering the 4-bedroom, 3-bath home, youll delight in Eichler details like wood ceilings complemented by exposed beams and huge windows bringing the outside in. Open living spaces flow organically with new Gaia Black Label Luxury Vinyl Flooring throughout from a front lounge to a brand-new kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, to a family room with corner fireplace and sliders to the yard. A lovely primary suite has a fully remodeled bathroom. Two more bedrooms share a renovated hall bath. The 4th bedroom ensuite can be used as guest suite or office! New sliders, lighting, fixtures, paint and more. A large fenced yard offers patio, fresh landscaping and raised garden beds. The 2-car garage includes laundry. Enjoy everything charming Palo Alto has, with great schools, nature reserves, golf, coffee, arts, culture and cafes at your fingertips.

2465 Tecado Ter, Fremont, 94539 6 Beds 9 Baths | $9,998,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,075 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Peggy Cortez - Agt: 925-2093451 - MOTIVATED SELLER! VACANT "Stunning" 360 degree panoramic gated view estate!INCREDIBLE L Separate indoor pool/spa house with kitchen, sitting areas, full bath, dressing room & laundry rm. Office, game rm, media rm, 3 kitchens, 3 laundry rms, all new SS appliances, newly staged with owned new furniture. Available to Buyer if desired! Just completed new additional deck and DOUBLE SS BBQ. 1600 rose trees, many fruit trees, incredible view of Bay & City lights, Silicon Valley, San Jose, & more. "PERFECT FOR PRIVATE ESTATE & OR A CORPORATE RETREAT!" Possible to build more STRUCTURES on the property. By appointment. 3 gates lead to the estate! Privacy and Serenity! Obstacle course & archery range too. Best of the Best! Perfect for the Young or Young at heart. Master on main floor. Solar! Country feel yet City Close. PERFECT FOR PRIVATE ESTATE OR CORPORATE RETREAT!

