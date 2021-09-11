Los Altos-curious? These homes are on the market

(Los Altos, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Los Altos. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

955 Celia Dr, Palo Alto, 94303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,498,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Wonderful mid-century home with clean lines and open floor plan on a quiet street in Midtown. This one-story home offers a lovely living room with fireplace and glass sliders to the rear patio, a cozy family room with gorgeous new carpeting, a bright kitchen with skylight and adjacent dining area, and an abundance of natural light from oversized windows throughout. Vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint inside and out, and an attached 2-car garage. Excellent Palo Alto Schools: Palo Verde Elementary, Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle, and Palo Alto High

1134 Northumberland Dr, Sunnyvale, 94087 5 Beds 5 Baths | $3,699,888 | Single Family Residence | 3,178 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Cherry Chase enclave, this new build merges high-end finishes and impeccable craftsmanship to create a modern masterpiece. Decked in stone, a welcoming facade reveals a stunning interior with oak hardwoods, soaring ceilings, & dual pane windows. Beyond the entryway, a cozy family room is joined by a study and a Â½ bath. Designed with an open concept, the floor-plan merges living/dining/kitchen in one spatial expanse. Anchored by a marble island, a chefs kitchen with S/S appliances flows into to a dining area and fireplace-clad living room. Beyond the living area, 3 spacious bedrooms w/ walk-in closets are joined by a laundry & 3 baths. Upstairs, a 4th bedroom is joined by primary suite w/ walk-in closet & ensuite bath w/ soaking tub. Fully fenced and freshly landscaped, a sprawling backyard invites open-air enjoyment. Set on a quiet cul-de-sac 3 miles from Murphy Avenue, plus nearby parks, 1134 Northumberland is minutes to LinkedIn, Apple, Google and Netflix. Built by AK Construction.

3155 Bear Gulch Rd, Woodside, 94062 3 Beds 2 Baths | $3,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This amazing 30 acre ranch in beautiful rural Woodside with breathtaking views of the coastal hills can be your own personal getaway. There are so many options for this rare piece of property: Horse Ranch with riding arena, cattle, vineyard, family retreat or personal residence, the possibilities are endless. Sitting at the end of a small country road behind a private gate is this 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2200 sq ft ranch style home. Fix up or build your dream home!!! The property has 2 ponds, creek, natural spring, pasture land and partial ocean views from the property!!!! A beautiful 30 min. drive through towering redwoods and rolling hills takes you from the congestion on Silicon Valley/280 to your own private retreat.

15668 Bohlman Rd, Saratoga, 95070 4 Beds 5 Baths | $5,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,255 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Sits on a picturesque 6.6 acres in Saratoga Hills with spellbinding Silicon Valley & San Francisco Bay views. Soak in the sights & relax in your oversized spa, work out on the sports court or enjoy a round on the putting green. Cabernet Vineyards & 2 mi. to Downtown Saratoga, 15 minutes to Levi stadium & more! Grand foyer and living room boast panoramic views through large picture windows, vaulted ceilings & Limestone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen is fantastic! Several preparation areas, gourmet appliances, pantry, granite slab countertops & large center island w/sink & breakfast bar.A spacious family room w/vaulted ceilings, surround sound, and three sets of French doors leading to a Juliet Balcony. Formal dining room with wood beamed ceilings & French Doors leading to a private terrace. Beautiful flagstone terraces overlook the oak-studded hills and city views. Perfect for entertaining or quiet enjoyment, outdoor amenities are perfect for summer days or relaxing sunsets.

