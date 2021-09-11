CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

Take a look at these homes for sale in San Mateo

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 6 days ago

(San Mateo, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Mateo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p56I8_0btCxBZ500

132 Patrick Way, Half Moon Bay, 94019

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,149,000 | Townhouse | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Come enjoy the quiet serenity of Half Moon Bay. This south facing end unit is the largest model of all with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths plus a workroom and extra storage in the attached 2 car garage which you could use for a workshop, zoom room or music studio! Located in the back corner of the complex, it is extremely quiet and peaceful (no one drives in front of your house!) Just a short stroll to charming downtown and a comfortable walk to the beach. Best of all, you are about as close as you can get to Hwy 92 (without any of the noise) for easy access back to the Valley (Just about 30 minutes to Palo Alto) Custom colors throughout. High ceilings and a cozy new fireplace in the living room. Spacious patio off the dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Oversized Primary Suite with walk-in closet and huge walk-in shower. Inside laundry. Brand new roof and resurfaced deck/patio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAzX6_0btCxBZ500

1275 Park Pacifica Avenue, Pacifica, 94044

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This beautiful family house is located in a highly desirable Park Pacifica neighborhood. This is a split-level home that has been fully renovated by the owner. Spacious lower-level has a full kitchen, bathroom, and extra bedroom - great for an ADU, private office, home gym. This house offers a large living room and dining room next to a spacious kitchen, which is perfect for gatherings with custom-made cabinets and a deck opens to the landscaped backyard. Young fruit trees are planted in the backyard, with fresh apples and pears ready for harvest! As a bonus, the full sized smoker is built in the backyard, making your gourmet fantasies come true at any time of the year. Lots of space for bbq and activities in this safe and private backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKLaD_0btCxBZ500

570 Southhill Boulevard, Daly City, 94014

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,298,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Spectacular single family home with stunning downtown SF & Bay View. Enjoy the breathtaking view from the picture window in the living room. This newly remodeled handsome home offers an open floor plan with two bedrooms and one bath on the main level. Extended downstairs consists of a gorgeous family room, one bedroom w/view, and one full bath. A sleek backyard with a magnificent Bay View is perfect for outdoor entertainment. Spacious side-by-side garage parking w/ washer & dryer. Other renovated features include A New Roof, Toto washlet, New recessed lighting, New engineered floors, Quartz countertop, Stainless steel appliances, Google Nest, Ring doorbell, freshly painted interior, and exterior. Centrally located between San Francisco and Peninsula with easy access to 101 &280. Hiking and biking are just minutes away at the San Bruno Mountain State Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyOQi_0btCxBZ500

5 Seaview Dr, Daly City, 94015

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,298,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 1957

A property of immediate impact with design and location, beckoning an invitation to enjoy the majesty of the Pacific. Magnificent views and pristine condition are evident upon arrival. Three bedrooms on main level and a separate family room or optional fourth bedroom en suite on lower level. Three full baths, including the primary suite, add up to provide a comfortable lifestyle for extended family and guests. Large, private office. Gleaming hardwood floors, striking beamed ceilings, and picturesque windows. Impressive living room, highlighted with dramatic views, stylish fireplace and a display of natural light flowing through to an adjoining elegant dining area. Updated kitchen, ideal for the needs of everyday living. Spacious deck and terraced patio area capturing the essence of the Pacific with it's wondrous magnitude and beauty. Attached garage with additional storage space. A property with the utmost in size, condition and location. Near schools, transportation, and shopping.

