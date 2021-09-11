CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

SFD Lt. Chris Applebee Funeral Sunday at Bulloch Memorial Gardens

By DeWayne Grice
 6 days ago
The Statesboro Fire Department is preparing to lay to rest Lieutenant Chris Applebee on Sunday, September 12 at 1 pm in a graveside service at Bulloch Memorial Gardens. Fire Lieutenant Christopher Ronald Applebee passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the age of 43. Statesboro Fire Department and all of...

