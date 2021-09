Brookings police report two separate cases of aggravated domestic assault. On Saturday evening, police were called to a residence on the 1100 block of Pactola Cove. Lt. Marci Gebers says a man had reportedly assaulted a female that he was in a relationship with. She says 50-year-old Jean-Van Lusavuku allegedly slapped the woman, choked her and threatened her with a knife. The woman was taken by ambulance to the Brookings Hospital emergency room. Lusavuku has been charged with aggravated assault domestic.

