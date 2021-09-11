Finding middle ground: Navigating joint custody during a pandemic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As COVID cases in kids continue to rise in schools across the country, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for some. The FDA could authorize a vaccine for emergency use authorization in children between the ages of 5-11 by Halloween. Doctors at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh say the number of kids being admitted for COVID continues to rise, blaming it on the delta variant, so they’re hopeful a vaccine for the younger kids will be available soon so the numbers can start going down. The latest data from the Pennsylvania Department...

