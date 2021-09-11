Finding middle ground: Navigating joint custody during a pandemic
Leah Day poses with her daughter, Ellie. Day is a divorced, single mom who shares custody of her daughter with her ex-husband. How do fathers and mothers parent during a pandemic when you share custody of your child, especially in a divided political environment? (Leah Day) SALT LAKE CITY — Last October, Leah Day sat in her one-bedroom basement apartment and prepared lesson plans for 120 seventh grade students while trying to pacify her toddler, Ellie, with "Paw Patrol."www.ksl.com
