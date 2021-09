“Never forget.” This is the statement that we say on the anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Today, we are honoring not only those who have died in the infamous event but also those who fought and died in the Afghanistan War. Johnny Micheal “Mike” Spann, a Marine turned CIA agent, was the first U.S. hero killed in the War just a little over two months after the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO