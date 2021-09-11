Quilt exhibit at Harris-Kearney House includes those from Tammy Reid

The Harris-Kearney House in Westport will feature a quilt exhibit Friday, September 3 through October 30. Nineteenth century quilts belonging to the Harris-Kearney House will be on display as well as those that belong to the featured exhibitor, Tammy Reid, wife of Andy Reid, who coaches the Kansas City Chiefs. Reid has been collecting and enjoying quilts since she was a child. She has over 150 and will showcase 65 of them at the Harris-Kearney House quilt exhibit.