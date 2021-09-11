CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Quilt exhibit at Harris-Kearney House includes those from Tammy Reid

By Martin City Telegraph
martincitytelegraph.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harris-Kearney House in Westport will feature a quilt exhibit Friday, September 3 through October 30. Nineteenth century quilts belonging to the Harris-Kearney House will be on display as well as those that belong to the featured exhibitor, Tammy Reid, wife of Andy Reid, who coaches the Kansas City Chiefs. Reid has been collecting and enjoying quilts since she was a child. She has over 150 and will showcase 65 of them at the Harris-Kearney House quilt exhibit.

martincitytelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
meatpoultry.com

RTE entrees continue to grow in demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With convenience still at the very top of most consumers’ wish lists, demand for ready-to-eat entrees continues to surge. And more and more, time-starved shoppers are turning to their retail grocery perimeter departments for meals that deliver not only convenience but also flavor, quality and value.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy