Economy

CM Baghel annouces remunerative prices for millets

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Stating that Chhattisgarh will be the millet hub of the country, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday here that Chhattisgarh is the first state in India that has declared Rs 3,000 per quintal remunerative price on millets. Addressing the reporters, the CM said,...

Bhupesh Baghel
Raman Singh
Rahul Gandhi
India
