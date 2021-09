We have a full month of the 2021-22 school year under our belts and I must say that all of our students, staff and families are doing an amazing job working together to make this year a success. Back to School Nights are underway at all our schools as they welcome families to their respective events. If your child’s school has not yet held their Back to School Night, I urge you to tune in as this is a great opportunity to meet your child’s teacher(s), preview what they have been learning and virtually visit each classroom.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO