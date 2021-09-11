CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Day Of Remembrances And Reflection: 20 Years After The 9/11 Attacks

By Scott Neuman
North Country Public Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the nation paused to remember. Ceremonies took place at memorials in New York City; in Shanksville,... Twenty years to the day after a pair of hijacked airliners destroyed the World Trade Center towers and another plane punched a gaping hole in the Pentagon and a fourth passenger jet crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers sought to regain control from hijackers, Americans nationwide reflected on the events that forever changed their country.

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

IBTimes

9/11 Anniversary: Quotes In Remembrance Of The 2001 Attacks

The world was forever changed 20 years ago when terrorists from the militant terrorist organization Al-Qaeda hijacked four planes on Sept. 11, 2001. The 9/11 attacks claimed the lives of 2,996 people and left thousands injured. Saturday marks the 20-year anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania and killed 44 people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Saturday - Watch Live: A Day of Remembrances And Reflection: 20 Years After 9/11

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the nation pauses to remember. Ceremonies take place at memorials in New York City; Shanksville, Pa.; and at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. President Biden travels to all three sites today to pay respects. And former president George W. Bush speaks at the Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania. The ceremony in New York City begins at 8:30 a.m. ET.
CELEBRATIONS
eastcountymagazine.org

CUYAMACA COLLEGE PRESENTS REMEMBRANCE OF 9/11 ATTACKS

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District. September 10, 2021 (El Cajon) -- On a cloudless morning with the San Miguel Fire & Rescue’s massive 70-foot flag serving as a backdrop, the Cuyamaca College campus community and East County firefighters gathered Friday for an early commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
EL CAJON, CA
Comments / 0

