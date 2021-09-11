A Day Of Remembrances And Reflection: 20 Years After The 9/11 Attacks
On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the nation paused to remember. Ceremonies took place at memorials in New York City; in Shanksville,... Twenty years to the day after a pair of hijacked airliners destroyed the World Trade Center towers and another plane punched a gaping hole in the Pentagon and a fourth passenger jet crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers sought to regain control from hijackers, Americans nationwide reflected on the events that forever changed their country.www.northcountrypublicradio.org
