Study Identifies High Mortality Rates in Patients with COVID-19 and Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma
Patients with both COVID-19 and malignant pleural mesothelioma showed high rates of hospitalization and mortality. Twenty percent of the patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospitals became infected with COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic. This led to both a high hospitalization and mortality rate among this population, showed findings from a descriptive study that was presented during the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1.www.oncnursingnews.com
