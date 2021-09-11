Methamphetamine‐Associated Heart Failure: Assessing Geographic & Social Disparities
The connection between using methamphetamines—or “meth” or “crystal”—and non‐ischemic cardiomyopathy and heart failure (HF) has received little attention, even though evidence suggests abuse rates are rising throughout the United States. Because methamphetamines can modulate heart rate, heart contractility, and vasoconstriction, people who use these illicit drugs can experience a wide range of adverse cardiovascular consequences, including tachycardia, hypertension, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, studies show that some methamphetamine abusers may present with methamphetamine‐associated heart failure (MethHF).www.physiciansweekly.com
