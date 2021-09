Paramount Network's Yellowstone is one those dramas that came out of nowhere to become one of cable's biggest hits, and not just among wannabe cowboys. The Kevin Costner-starring series has fans from all walks of life, be they young, old, urban, or rural. There's just something alluring about the Dutton family members as they stake their claim on their Montana ranch, protecting their land not only from outsiders like developers, but from each other. The show has become such a big hit that there's even a planned prequel series, titled Y:1883 (now with Billy Bob Thornton!), in the works at Paramount+, and while we now officially know that Yellowstone will return for Season 4 in November 2021, the rest of the wait is going to be unbearable.

