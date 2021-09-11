CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple Warns That Exposure to Vibrations Like Those From High-Powered Motorcycles Could Damage iPhone Camera

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has posted a new support document warning users that exposure to vibrations like those from high-powered motorcycles could damage the iPhone's camera. High-power or high-volume motorcycle engines generate intense high-amplitude vibrations, which are transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. It is not recommended to attach your iPhone to motorcycles with high-power or high-volume engines due to the amplitude of the vibration in certain frequency ranges that they generate. Attaching your iPhone to vehicles with small-volume or electric engines, such as mopeds and scooters, may lead to comparatively lower-amplitude vibrations, but if you do so a vibration dampening mount is recommended to lessen the risk of damage to your iPhone and its OIS and AF systems. It is also recommended to avoid regular use for prolonged periods to further lessen the risk of damage.

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

PSA: Using your iPhone on a motorcycle mount will destroy the camera

If you’re a motorcyclist, you might be tempted to mount your iPhone to the handlebars. I mean, your bike probably doesn’t have GPS, right? Well, according to Apple, you shouldn’t. See, the vibrations created by your bike can destroy the camera systems in your iPhone. Yes, it literally shakes them...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Apple Issues A Warning On iPhone Camera Performance

A new report published by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is warning iPhone users that exposure to vibrations, like those generated by high-powered motorcycle engines, might impact iPhone cameras. According to Apple, people should avoid mounting an iPhone on a motorcycle, as the vibrations may be transmitted via the bike’s handlebars...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

iPhone warning: Apple says doing this can ruin your camera

Apple’s mobile phones have tremendously good cameras, so it is no wonder that iPhone users are constantly snapping away at anything that looks interesting. But for some, simple still-life images aren’t enough. People have gone to extreme lengths, whether it is getting the perfect shot or getting more thumbs-up on...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple’s virtual reality headset could borrow power from iPhones and Macs, report claims

Apple’s virtual or augmented reality headset will rely on another device such as a connected iPhone or Mac, according to a new report.The company has been long rumoured to be working on its own headset, which would either create whole new virtual realities or layer graphics on top of the real world to create an augmented reality.Now new details suggest that it will include its own specially-designed chip, which will lack some of the power of the processors in other devices like the iPhone or Mac. Instead, when it needs those capabilities, it will communicate with another device that is...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Motorcycle#Vibrations#Ois#Af
imore.com

Apple issues warning to iPhone users who ride a motorcycle

Apple has issued a warning to iPhone users who ride motorcycles. The company says that vibrations from high-power motorcycle engines can damage your iPhone's camera. Apple says that vibrations from the engines of high-power motorcycles can damage the camera on devices like the iPhone 12, in a new support document.
CELL PHONES
iclarified.com

iPhone 13 Pro: 'Hollywood in Your Pocket' [Video]

Apple has posted a new ad for the iPhone 13 Pro that highlights its cinematic video recording capabilities. The ad was directed by two time Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow. iPhone 13 Pro. The biggest camera upgrade to iPhone ever. Featuring all new Cinematic mode that lets you shift focus from the foreground to the background, 3x optical zoom, advanced low-light performance, macro video, advanced stabilization, and it shoots in ProRes. It’s Hollywood in your pocket.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 camera rumors: Apple's new phone could get an improved wide-angle lens

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's iPhone line has always touted its cameras, and as such it makes sense that there is a healthy amount of camera buzz amid all the iPhone 13 rumors. We'll see what camera improvements are real when Apple throws its Sept. 14 event, which will likely serve as the debut of the iPhone 13 line and the Apple Watch Series 7. Some rumors we've heard so far include the iPhone 13 featuring Portrait mode for video, an improved wide-angle lens, a bigger zoom and more.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Cars
soyacincau.com

Apple: Mounting your iPhone to your motorbike may damage its camera components

Apple just released a statement basically telling us not to attach our iPhones to motorcycles. It turns out that exposure to the vibrations made by high-powered motorcycle engines can actually degrade iPhone’s camera system. The newer iPhones have multiple camera systems that contribute to delivering consistently clear photos. These systems...
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Apple warns motorcyclists are at risk of permanently damaging their iPhones

(Pocket-lint) - A new page published to Apple’s Support Communities details the risks of mounting an iPhone to the handlebars of a motorcycle, with the company warning users that the delicate optical image (OIS) system could be compromised due to the vibrations “generated by high-powered motorcycle engines”. The warning feels...
CELL PHONES
MySanAntonio

Apple Likely to Showcase New iPhone Next Week

Apple is hosting an event titled “California Streaming” on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and it’s expected the company will unveil new iPhone models during the annual showcase in Cupertino, California. According to CNN Business, Apple will likely feature the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Motorcycle engine vibrations can 'degrade' iPhone camera performance

Apple on Friday warned iPhone users that exposing the device to intense vibrations, like those from a motorcycle engine, can negatively impact internal image stabilization and autofocus systems, leading to reduced image quality. As explained in a support document, high-amplitude vibrations at certain frequency ranges can cause long-term problems with...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Motorcycles can permanently screw up your iPhone camera

Motorcycle riders, if you’ve noticed that your iPhone pictures have been getting worse, it’s not your imagination. Apple warned that long-term exposure to “high amplitude vibrations” can damage the camera in your iPhone. And the situation isn’t much better with scooters. Motorcycles can wear out iPhone camera’s stabilization hardware. The...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple: iPhones and motorcycles don’t play well together

If you keep your iPhone on your motorcycle’s or your bike’s engine, don’t. Apple published a new support document today warning iPhone users that the vibrations generated by high-end motorcycles and bike engines can damage the camera sensors of iPhones. This is neither your iPhone camera’s fault nor your motorcycle’s...
CELL PHONES
Interesting Engineering

Apple Warns That Engine Vibrations Can Destroy iPhone Camera Sensors

On Friday, Apple released a new support document detailing how iPhone cameras are susceptible to damage when exposed to certain vibrational frequencies such as those generated by high-power motorcycle engines. "High-power or high-volume motorcycle engines generate intense high-amplitude vibrations, which are transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. It is not...
CELL PHONES
PennLive.com

Motorcycles might not be good for your iPhone, Apple says

If you frequently ride a motorcycle, you might want to leave your iPhone at home the next time you travel, Apple says. The company, in a recent post on its support forum, said that exposure to “high amplitude vibrations,” like the kind generated by high-powered motorcycles, can degrade the performance of the iPhone’s camera.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Billy & Billy Pro AI-powered camera robots provide silent, vibration free, & stable video

Designed for video recording, the Billy & Billy Pro AI-powered camera robots operate totally silent and ensure your footage is super stable and free of vibrations. Billy supports smartphones, DSLR, and cameras that weigh up to 3 kilograms. Additionally, Billy Pro is designed for professionals and holds DSLR, mirrorless, and professional cameras that weigh up to 6 kilograms. Moreover, the Billy & Billy Pro ensure that you can be creative on your own whenever you want, without depending on others to operate your camera. Try, test, learn, and create the best final content without the help of others. In fact, with Billy, you can make hyperlapse and 360º shots, livestreams, product videos, and much more. Be free in front of the camera because it’s only you and the robot.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy