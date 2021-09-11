CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

How to watch: Washington State vs. Portland State

By COUGFANcom
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON STATE ON Saturday is looking for its first win of the season against Portland State. WSU has a long list of improvements it wants to make in Week 2, and a big win would do wonders for the Cougs before Pac-12 play begins. Here's how to watch. WHERE: Martin...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
City
Lincoln, WA
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Palouse, WA
Whittier Daily News

Five possible candidates for the USC coaching vacancy

Now that Clay Helton has been relieved of his duties at USC, who will be the next Trojan football coach? Here’s a look at some potential candidates (in alphabetical order):. Previous three jobs: Toledo head coach (2012-2015), Toledo offensive coordinator (2010-2011), Toledo offensive line coach (2009) Head coaching record: 71-44.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Kennedy
247Sports

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Purdue Boilermakers

The Oregon State Beavers football team kicks-off the 2021 season Saturday against the Big 10's Purdue Boilermakers. This week's game will air on FS1, while BeaverBlitz staff Angie Machado and Carter Bahns will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is how you...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

How to watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern: TV, stream, radio

A little less than 19 months since he was hired as Michigan State’s head football coach, Mel Tucker is set to coach his first game with the Spartans in front of something resembling a capacity crowd. Year 2 of the Tucker era officially begins Friday night at Northwestern. It’s a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider

Penn State vs. Wisconsin Live Stream: How To Watch The Penn State vs. Wisconsin Game Live

No. 19 Penn State goes on the road to battle No. 12 Wisconsin in this hotly-anticipated college football matchup!. 2020 wasn’t exactly a stellar year for the Badgers or the Nittany Lions. While Northwestern and Ohio State won the Big Ten West and Big Ten East, respectively, Penn State finished the year at 4-5 and Wisconsin ended the season with a 4-3 record. If you’re a Big Ten optimist, both teams finished the season on high notes, with Penn State winning their final four games and Wisconsin ending the year on a two-game winning streak. The Nittany Lions have won their last four games against the Badgers, with their last victory, a 22-10 win in State College, taking place in November of 2018. Can Penn State make it five in a row? Let’s find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Tv#Sling Tv#Tv Channel#Tv Streaming#American Football#Cougs#Pacific Tv#Pac 12 Networks#Wsu 0 1#Espn#Fbs#Fcs#The Pac 12 Network#Dish Network#At T#Cox#Charter Spectrum#Centurylink#Frontier#Pac 12 Network App
cougcenter.com

How to watch WSU Cougars vs. Utah State Aggies + Game Thread

It seems like forever ago, but at the same time not that long ago: After two years, the Washington State Cougars will finally take the field again for a September opener when they host the Utah State Aggies tonight. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. PT, and the game will...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch, Get Live Updates on Oregon vs. Fresno State

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks will open the 2021 college football season in their first home game in front of fans in 644 days when it hosts Fresno State (1-0) on Saturday. Fresno State decimated UCONN 45-0 during Week 0, but the Huskies are arguably the worst team in FBS football. Still, the Bulldogs appear poised to contend in the Mountain West conference with all sorts of Power-5 quality talent.
OREGON STATE
auburntigers.com

The Opening Drive: Auburn at Penn State

AUBURN, Ala. – If there was ever going to be a barometer to measure how good this 2021 Auburn team is, it's going to come Saturday night at Penn State. Auburn has dominated in each of its first two games, putting up 60 points in wins over both Akron and Alabama State. But the level of competition will be much greater against a top-10 Penn State team, and the Tigers will not have the Jordan-Hare crowd on their side. Instead, they will be met with a hostile environment in Happy Valley.
AUBURN, AL
mwwire.com

UNLV vs. Arizona State: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

UNLV vs. Arizona State: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction. The Rebels hit the road for the first time in 2021 to face Arizona State. Here’s how to watch and what to watch for against the Sun Devils. Contact/Follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire. Can the Rebels defy the odds?. WEEK...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CBS Sports

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Missouri State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 8-3; Missouri State 5-5 The Oklahoma State Cowboys will play against a Division II opponent, the Missouri State Bears, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State ended up 8-3 last season and capped things off with a win over the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in the Cheez-It Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
MISSOURI STATE
chatsports.com

Baylor-Texas State: How to Watch

Baylor takes on Texas State at 6:00 on Saturday in San Marcos. The game airs on ESPN+. The Bears are now 13.5 or 14 point favorites on most books. If you don’t get ESPN+ or have questions about how to get it, here’s a brief primer. If you need to...
SAN MARCOS, TX
247Sports

How To Watch No. 11 Penn State Football vs. Ball State

No. 11 Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) opens its 2021 home slate by taking on unranked Ball State (1-0) at Beaver Stadium Saturday. The game is being carried by FS1 (3:30 p.m. Eastern kickoff). This is the place to be to get all of your information on how to watch the game on television, stream the matchup or listen in on the radio.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to Watch: Stanford vs Kansas State

The Stanford Cardinal open the season Saturday with an early-morning matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats on a neutral field. The Cardinal will kickoff the season at 9 a.m. PT, which will be an 11 a.m. CT local-time kickoff in Texas at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The neutral-site game is titled the Allstate Kickoff Classic and is one of four matchups between Power-5 teams on a neutral field for college football's opening weekend.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy