How to watch: Washington State vs. Portland State

No. 19 Penn State goes on the road to battle No. 12 Wisconsin in this hotly-anticipated college football matchup!. 2020 wasn’t exactly a stellar year for the Badgers or the Nittany Lions. While Northwestern and Ohio State won the Big Ten West and Big Ten East, respectively, Penn State finished the year at 4-5 and Wisconsin ended the season with a 4-3 record. If you’re a Big Ten optimist, both teams finished the season on high notes, with Penn State winning their final four games and Wisconsin ending the year on a two-game winning streak. The Nittany Lions have won their last four games against the Badgers, with their last victory, a 22-10 win in State College, taking place in November of 2018. Can Penn State make it five in a row? Let’s find out.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO