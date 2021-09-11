Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Remarks at the September 11th Observance Ceremony (As Delivered)

PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: Good afternoon, everybody. Let me start with a couple of things, and then I'll get to you. Last week, Deputy Secretary Hicks signed new guidance for the procurement and operation of unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS, in addition to ensuring the department's continued compliance with Section 848 of the Fiscal Year 2020 NDAA. This policy will allow the department to take advantage of rapid technological advancements of the commercial market. The guidance also continues the practice of not allowing Chinese-made drones for our military use, thereby taking action to safeguard sensitive information that could be collected by a UAS.

