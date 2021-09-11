Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Remarks at the September 11th Observance Ceremony (As Delivered)
As Delivered by General Mark A. Milley, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff. Mr. Secretary, distinguished guests, thank you for participating in this morning’s ceremony. But most importantly, I want to thank the people we’re here for today: the survivors of the murderous attack on this building and the families of the fallen. Thank you all for participating and we are all deeply humbled to be standing here on this sacred ground.www.defense.gov
