Editorial: Saving neighborhoods from mini-motel houses is on the ballot…
When too much emphasis is put on tourist accommodations by welcoming the loss of single family homes to STR investment the consequence is high. For Lincoln County the cost is greater than 2,000 homes sacrificed to provide tourist accommodations. Many once single family neighborhoods outside the cities have become stomping grounds for resort-like behavior. We must ask ourselves why we aren’t encouraging community relationships that come with having neighbors?www.newslincolncounty.com
