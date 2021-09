HOOOOOONK: it's the aural bane of every New Yorker's existence, whether you're driving, cycling, walking or just sitting in your office or home trying to enjoy a honk-free moment. We're all accustomed to noise in New York City, but there is nothing more jarring or exasperating than when a driver obnoxiously, unnecessarily unloads a storm of honks into the air. I'm sure everyone has fantasized about confronting those rogue honkers, but this week, one man actually did just that... through joyous, cathartic dancing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO