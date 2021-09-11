Lumberton man in stable condition after Friday shooting

LUMBERTON — A 32-year-old Lumberton man is in stable condition today after being shot Friday.

Stephen Deshaun Locklear, of Lowe Road, was found Friday suffering from gunshot wounds behind a West 24th Street home, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Officers who responded about 3:50 a.m. to the report of shots fired in the Albion Street area heard him calling for help.

He was taken by ambulance to the helipad at Lumberton Rescue and EMS and airlifted to an undisclosed medical center for treatment. His injuries were considered life-threatening Saturday, but he was listed in stable condition today, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Charles Keenum at 910-671-3845.