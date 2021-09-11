CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Remembrance

By Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xaMdj_0btCOD0W00 Stories and essays regarding the attack on Manhattan on this, the 20th anniversary of that fateful day.

The world turned upside down

Looking back at Sept. 11, two decades on.

Firefighters

Portland first-responders paid own way to Ground Zero.

Support

Portlanders flew to ailing New York City to show support and help boost New York's struggling economy after Sept. 11.

Our opinion

There are still lessons to be learned from Sept. 11.

Hamilton

Exhaustion, fear, loss, disbelief. Remembering Sept. 11.

Gallivan

What I remember of 9/11, and what you made up.

Wong

'We live in an age of trial.'

Lake Oswego Review

Portland Mayor Wheeler: 'I feel highly accountable for community safety.'

Ted Wheeler and his police chief talk about the ongoing gun violence during a Friday press conference.Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell addressed public safety on Friday after of a series of recent shootings. "The city is on trend to have the deadliest year in decades," Wheeler said during a Sept. 17 press conference. It came after two lengthy City Council work on the city's new Community Safety Work Plan this week. "I feel highly accountable for community safety," Wheeler said. He listed three priorities to increase safety: refocus, reform and restaff. By that he means...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

State progresses on rental aid, but still a metro pileup

Payments increase four-fold, but almost 15,000 metro applications are incomplete or not yet reviewed.Despite progress in the past six weeks, unreviewed and incomplete applications far outnumber already-approved payments for rental assistance in the Portland metro area as a spend-it-or-lose-it deadline nears. According to a dashboard maintained by the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services, 7,549 of 34,521 applications statewide were approved for payment to landlords as of Sept. 16 — 21.9% — for a total of $47.7 million of $204.7 million requested. About one-third of applications have not yet undergone an initial review. But for Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Council backpedals on Texas business, travel ban

UPDATE: The replacement measure approved Wednesday gives $200,000 to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund. In response to the new Texas abortion law, the Portland City Council approved a resolution that does not include a previously proposed ban on travel and business with that state on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Instead, the measure gives $200,000 dollars to the the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, which helps people in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska access reproductive care.. It was the final item on the council's Sept. 15 agenda. The vote was 4-to-1 with Commissioner Mingus Mappas dissenting. Mapps said he believe that "allocating...
TEXAS STATE
Portland Tribune

Development pushes out Portland's 'C3PO' homeless villages

Portland and Multnomah County have struggled to relocate two of the C3PO outdoor shelters built on the eastside. As Portland scrambles to build six new outdoor shelters for homeless neighbors by year's end, a separate struggle to rehome its existing villages is happening largely outside the public's eye. The relocation of two of the three villages — collectively dubbed Creating Conscious Communities with People Outside, or C3PO — comes as Portland's development commission preps the three-block parcel for an industrial office builder. Queer Affinity Village is facing a Thursday, Sept. 30, deadline to vacate the dusty intersection along...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Rabid bats found in Northeast Portland, Beaverton

Health officials warn residents to be on guard against flying rodents and advise them to protect their pets.Two rabid bats were discovered this month — one in Northeast Portland and one in Beaverton. The Multnomah County Health Department and the Washington County Department of Health and Human Services both made announcements about the discoveries on Wednesday, Sept. 15. In Multnomah County, officials said the bat was found after a dog was playing with it. The dog is quarantining for 45 days but is up-to-date on its rabies vaccine and received a booster. This is the first animal to test positive...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland City Council to consider new downtown clean up program contact

The new Downtown Clean and Safe program contract would create the first-ever mental health outreach team.The Portland City Council will consider a new contract with the Downtown Clean & Safe cleanup program next week that includes a first-ever mental health outreach team and other changes to speed the economic recovery. It would also increase community oversight for the program that provides enhanced cleanup and security services funded by property owners. The new contact is sponsored by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Mingus Mapps. It is supported by Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt and the Downtown Portland Clean...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County extends life of Old Town homeless shelter

Portland and Multnomah County have struggled to relocate two of the C3PO outdoor shelters built on the eastside. Mike Evans admits he hasn't gotten far since he hopped off a Greyhound bus from San Juan, California, and started living on the streets of downtown Portland in 1995. "I've been homeless here ever since," the 47-year-old says, leaning against the brick wall of the former bus station, surrounded by a scattering of orange caps, granola bars, a bottle of cranberry juice and an open packet of heroin. "I do this s—t here to sleep," says Evans, pointing to...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Multnomah County gun-related prosecution data now online

The District Attorney's Office announces an interactive Firearms Data Dashboard is now on its website.Detailed information about gun-related cases prosecuted by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office is now online. A Firearms Data Dashboard went live on the district attorney's office's website on Thursday, Sept. 16. It is searchable by date, location, race and gender of both victims and perpetrators and type of crime committed. Search options can be displayed on an interactive map.  "The Schmidt administration has been vocal in its prioritization of gun violence and data transparency. The Firearms Dashboard marries these efforts to effect change by providing leaders with...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

OPINION: Together we can remove barriers to civic engagement

Raising children is a lot of work. So, let's make it easier for families to participate in community and civic events.As a working parent to two young children, my desire to be deeply engaged in civic activities often rubs up against the realities of juggling household needs, employer commitments, a pandemic puppy, and elusive self-care aspirations. The recent return to in-person learning for my second-grader only further complicated routines, now that drop-off and pick-up no longer take place in our kitchen. That said, I know (albeit in the back of my mind) that civic engagement is vital to the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Lake Oswego Review

Bonamici visits nearly finished Patricia Reser arts center

Beaverton's premier arts center is set to open its doors in March 2022, after years of anticipation. Inside the almost-finished Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and several Beaverton public officials marveled at the fir timber wall panels as they imagined how the sunlit lobby will look filled with public art. The unusual panels are meant to mimic the outside of a beaver's dam, executive director Chris Ayzoukian told Bonamici and others as they walked inside the 550-seat theater. The theater is modeled after the inside of a beaver's home, with back-lit wood...
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Bits & Pieces: Rodriguez stepping down at Artists Rep

Other items include Oregon Cultural Trust, 'Hood River,' Mochica the penguin and 'Dracula'Artists Rep There's a big change happening at Artists Repertory Theatre. Artistic Director Damaso Rodriguez will step down at the end of 2021, concluding a nine-year tenure at one of Portland's biggest theater companies. He plans to join the Arts Consulting Group in Portland as vice president, and it's anticipated that Rodriguez will continue as a guest artist at Artists Rep. Executive Director J.S. May, Managing Director Kisha Jarrett and the company's board are working on a succession plan. "Periodic, intentional leadership change is best for a regional...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Family of slain Trump supporter sues Portland, Multnomah County DA

The federal lawsuit claims lax policing, prosecution of political protest violence contributed to Aaron 'Jay' Danielson's death. The family of a Trump and Patriot Prayer supporter who was shot and killed in downtown Portland in the wake of a political confrontation filed a federal lawsuit against the city, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Friday, Sept. 10. Aaron "Jay" Danielson had come downtown with a pro-Trump car and truck caravan on Aug. 29, 2020. It was met by counter-protesters, including Michael Forest Reinoehl, a self-described antifa supporter providing security for the counter-protesters. After most...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

LaRhonda Steele's summit: Oregon Music Hall of Fame

Singer earns prestigious place after years of entertaining fans in Portland and beyond.LaRhonda Steele spent years singing on local stages, toiling "in the trenches" in what she considered relative anonymity, but people watched and listened and enjoyed. And, now she receives her just due. Still actively performing — "Music is what I do in order to stay employed," she said — and filling rooms with songs of rhythm and blues and gospel, Steele goes down in history when she enters the Oregon Music Hall of Fame Oct. 9 at Aladdin Theater. The mother of four (including two stepdaughters) and wife...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Officers in Sunday Northwest Portland shooting identified

UPDATE: The suspected truck thief who drove all over the metro area had non-life threatening wounds.Portland police shot a man who allegedly stole a pickup truck and drove it across the metro area before being trapped in a dead end early Sunday, Sept. 12. The suspect is identified as Andreas Julian Pavel Boinay, 27. He has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Reckless Driving, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Attempt to Elude in a Vehicle. No officers were injured. The officers who fired their weapons are identified as...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Brian Decker announces bid for Washington County DA

The Beaverton resident and public defender has support from several prominent Oregon progressives.A Beaverton public defender says he will challenge incumbent Kevin Barton for the office of Washington County district attorney. Beaverton resident Brian Decker is an attorney with Metropolitan Public Defender, where he serves disadvantaged children, according to his campaign announcement. Before moving to Oregon, Decker also served as a prosecutor for the United States Attorney's Office in Tucson, Arizona, where tried eight federal felony jury trials involving drugs and human trafficking, according to Decker's LinkedIn profile. We need to reimagine safety and justice in our community, to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

'Gateway' sculpture installed on Highway 43 in Lake Oswego

The new 'gateway' sculpture created by Portland-based artist Ed Carpenter was installed Aug. 31.A large piece of abstract art was installed on Highway 43 at Terwilliger Boulevard in Lake Oswego last Tuesday morning. Portland-based artist Ed Carpenter, who specializes in large-scale public installations, was selected for this "gateway project" at the northeast entrance of the city. The sculpture, which is the first major gateway project to be installed, is part of the Public Art Master Plan — a five-year guide through 2021 for the placement of public art throughout the city. The highway closed early in the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 31 to both directions of traffic to allow a crane to access the site, which is home to the new sculpture that's meant to encapsulate the natural beauty of the city. Carpenter's piece is smaller at the base and expands as it grows in height. It is made of stainless steel, colored steel and a lighter painted steel. The entire piece is symmetrical but the interior pieces have asymmetrical angles. {loadposition sub-article-01}
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
