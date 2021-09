The Hummingbirds are back in full swing! They are migrating to the south I guess and once again it is fill up all the feeders, make more sugar water for them and fill up all the feeders. They fight with each other so much that it is hard to believe that they can gain any weight for their flight back to the south. They are so much fun to watch as they fly from here to there and back again.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO