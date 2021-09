Twenty years ago tomorrow, as smoke from the Pentagon rose into the sky across the Potomac, Joe Biden was squaring off with security on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. “I remember him walking up to the steps of the Capitol trying to get in, and there were a bunch of Capitol Police officers around him saying, ‘we can’t let you in there,’ and he’s like, ‘I’ll go in by myself,’” recalled Margaret Aitken, who was then-Senator Biden’s press secretary at the time. “He actually wanted to be on the floor—he said, ‘just turn the camera on and I’ll give a speech.’ I think he thought at that point that it was important that the world see that our government was operational.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO