NHL

VHN Daily: Eichel trade chatter; Remembering Hockey’s loss on 9/11

By Steve Carp
vegashockeynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouth will be served next week in Arizona at the Coyotes Rookie Tournament, where Vegas Golden Knights forward Peyton Krebs will look to make a positive impression and bring some momentum into the NHL training camp later this month. Zach Parise, the newest member of the New York Islanders, also remembers his late father J.P. who was one of the early Islander heroes with his overtime goal that helped defeat the rival New York Rangers in the 1975 playoffs, and the NHL trade chatter should pick up as Jack Eichel’s people met with the Buffalo Sabres.

vegashockeynow.com

