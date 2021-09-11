VHN Daily: Eichel trade chatter; Remembering Hockey’s loss on 9/11

The Vegas Golden Knights will be making 12 national television appearances this season across several platforms on American TV, the NHL and the team announced Thursday. The team’s season opener vs. the expansion Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena will be shown on ESPN. Other home games on the national TV schedule include the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 20 on TNT, Nov. 9 vs. the Kraken on ESPN+/Hulu, Dec. 8 vs. the Dallas Stars on TNT, Feb. 1 vs. the Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+/Hulu, March 3 vs. the Boston Bruins on ESPN, March 17 vs. the Florida Panthers on ESPN+/Hulu, March 26 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks and Marc-Andre Fleury on ABC and April 6 vs. the Vancouver Canucks on TNT.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO