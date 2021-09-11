CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chris Bosh reflects on playing with Lakers' LeBron James ahead of Hall of Fame induction

By Sanjesh Singh
 6 days ago
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is inducting the Class of 2021, and Chris Bosh is among the new group being immortalized in the basketball world.

The Toronto Raptors selected Bosh with the No. 4 pick in the 2003 NBA draft, three spots below LeBron James, who went to the Cleveland Cavaliers as the top pick.

Bosh played 13 seasons in the league: seven with the Raptors and six with the Miami Heat, with whom he infamously formed the Big Three with James and Dwyane Wade.

Bosh won two titles with the Heat and made 11 All-Star appearances overall. Despite having his career cut short due to a medical reason, he had a career filled with positive moments; James being his teammate was one of them.

Ahead of his induction ceremony, Bosh reflected on what playing with James was like, via NBA TV:

“The first time I saw LeBron play was in the summertime of 2001, he was 16 back then. He was the best player I had ever seen. Even me trying to be a recruit, and trying to be the best player I could be, and I was pretty good where I was from, don’t get me wrong, but seeing him play, he pretty much always set the tone for that class.”

There’s no doubt James will be in the Hall of Fame whenever he decides to hang up the sneakers, and seeing other incredible talent praise James in this manner shows just how remarkable he is.

Lakers photos: Best of LeBron James' 2020-21 season

