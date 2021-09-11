Not dead yet: Bitcoin network logs 700,000th block as adoption grows

Bitcoin was created in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto as a form of protest against the financial sector's excesses and inequities. Bitcoin's early adopters, including cypherpunks, privacy advocates, and internet technologists, were attracted to the promise of what felt like pirate tech. But, as the crypto space evolves rapidly, the reasons Bitcoin was created are in danger of being forgotten. Bitcoin can hold to its promise of financial equity, but right now, Bitcoin has an access problem. Unless more paths of entry via cash are created for people through easy-to-use cash to crypto on-ramps and off-ramp, bitcoin will simply benefit the elite.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO