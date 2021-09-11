CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Not dead yet: Bitcoin network logs 700,000th block as adoption grows

By Sam Bourgi
CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) miners officially produced their 700,000th block on Sept. 11, marking a major milestone for a network whose detractors claim it has died 428 times since 2009. It took Bitcoin less than two years to produce 100,000 more blocks after reaching the 600,000 milestone on Oct. 18, 2019. At the time of the last 100,000-block milestone, the BTC price was worth less than $8,000. Today, one Bitcoin is worth over $45,500.

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

When Will The Bitcoin Lightning Network Start Working?

When Will The Bitcoin Lightning Network Start Working?. Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador has increased the number of channels on the lightning network. Bitcoin can process only seven transactions per second, making it inadequate as a form of payment. The lightning network can incentivize retail adoption as transactions on the...
CELL PHONES
CoinTelegraph

MonoX raise $5M to launch single-token liquidity pools

Automated market maker MonoX has today announced a debut capital raise of $5 million from venture firms including the likes of Axia8 Ventures, Animoca Brands, Divergence Ventures, among others. MonoX will use the funds to support its ambitions in reducing the capital and liquidity prerequisites for decentralized finance (DeFi) projects...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

This platform turns data into cryptocurrency

Large-scale data breaches and the abuse of data by cybercriminals have become an everyday reality. Data is being utilized to drive massive profits in big tech and beyond. In 2018, a breach at Marriott Hotels resulted in 500 million records being stolen, and just earlier this year, Facebook had an enormous break where the details from 533 million users were taken.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

DCG-backed Korean exchange faces closure if it can’t find banking partner

South Korean crypto exchange Gopax, which is backed by Digital Currency Group, is facing potential closure ahead of the country’s fast-approaching deadline for platforms to submit their requests for an official operating license. To be eligible for a license, all crypto exchanges must show evidence that they are operating using...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
CoinTelegraph

Evolve or die: How smart contracts are shifting the crypto sector’s balance of power

One of the familiar themes seen in previous crypto market cycles is the shifting market caps, popularity and ranking of the top 10 projects that see significant gains during bull phases, only to fade into obscurity during the bear markets. For many of these projects, they follow a recognizable boom-to-bust cycle and never return to their previous glory.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Bitcoin Mass Adoption Hinges on Cash Access

Bitcoin was created in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto as a form of protest against the financial sector's excesses and inequities. Bitcoin's early adopters, including cypherpunks, privacy advocates, and internet technologists, were attracted to the promise of what felt like pirate tech. But, as the crypto space evolves rapidly, the reasons Bitcoin was created are in danger of being forgotten. Bitcoin can hold to its promise of financial equity, but right now, Bitcoin has an access problem. Unless more paths of entry via cash are created for people through easy-to-use cash to crypto on-ramps and off-ramp, bitcoin will simply benefit the elite.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Network#Btc#Pwuille#Crypto Twitter#Als
financemagnates.com

Bitcoin Crosses $48,000 after Strong Network Activity

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, surpassed the price level of $48,400 on Thursday after a significant jump in its network activity. Despite the recent volatility, BTC whale accounts accumulated nearly 60,000 Bitcoin in the last 3 days. According to Glassnode, the mining rate of Bitcoin is now up by approximately...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

New Bitcoin price model suggests BTC won't go below $39K again

Bitcoin (BTC) must cost at least $39,000, says a new tool combining two of its most powerful metrics. In a tweet on Sept. 16, analyst William Clemente presented the illiquid supply floor chart — and its findings are firmly bullish for BTC. Bitcoin's price floor rises and rises. With exchange...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

EU regulator sees crypto as sign of increased risk-taking in current climate

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published its report on trends, risks and vulnerabilities in the European Union markets during the first half of 2021 (1H21). Its takeaways included the argument that crypto markets’ extraordinary volatility and growth make a compelling case for the need for a targeted...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinTelegraph

BiShares has launched its genesis GameFi fund, biGAME dETF

BiShares released its latest decentralized exchange traded fund (dETF) and this time, it comes in the hottest market in decentralized finance and crypto: GameFi. BiShares’ most recent fund, biCHAIN, enables users to buy diversified tokens with a few clicks of a button, which are all pooled into one multi-weighted token that includes Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Fantom (FTM) and Binance USD (BUSD), including a small allocation of BiShares (BISON).
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Everlasting Options and Perpetual Futures: Here is how one platform is offering both with a DeFi twist

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has continued to prove its explosive growth due to numerous protocols, including lending, exchange and global payments that don’t require financial intermediaries. With many use cases, the newest contender taking the crypto sphere by storm is derivatives. Derivatives are products like options and futures, where an arrangement...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

ArGoApp Protocol at the forefront of decentralized storage network adoption

Blockchain technology has been revolutionary with the advent of cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based solutions in different sectors. The internet has largely become a centralized ecosystem that governments and tech corporations control. However, blockchain technology has shown the potential to transform this sector by introducing decentralized web hosting. ArGoApp Protocol is leading...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Multimillion-dollar investment rounds spark rallies in Avalanche and Audius

Altcoins continue to book notable gains on Sept. 16 as a slew of celebrity endorsements, major investments and the growing popularity of cross-chain bridges catch investors' attention. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest gainers over the past 24 hours were Audius (AUDIO), Avalanche (AVAX) and...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

3 reasons why REN price is up 340% from its July swing low

Interoperability has become one of the driving themes within the crypto market and as the blockchain ecosystem evolves into an interconnected web of layer-one protocols, the importance of communication and efficiency among decentralized applications (dApps) will also increase. Ren (REN), a blockchain protocol designed to provide interoperability and liquidity between...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

SushiSwap leads DEX token gains as SUSHI price rises by 23% in 24 hours

SushiSwap (SUSHI) prices crept higher on Sept. 16 following another day of gains for decentralized exchange (DEX) tokens. The SUSHI/USD exchange rate rose by 7.54%, or $1.14, to reach $16.31 for the first time since May 21. The pair's upside move pushed its 24-hour adjusted timeframe profits up to 23%, making SUSHI the best-performing DEX token in the given period.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

One Way To Protect Your Profit No Matter Bitcoin Pumps or Dumps

Cryptocurrencies rarely stay put. Their price can soar double-digit percentage within one day or get cut in half within hours. After going down for several days and fell below the 100-day moving average, the price of bitcoin finally saw a boost – then a sell-off happened and pushed the price below $43,600.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy