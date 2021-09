FULLERTON (CBSLA) – The city of Fullerton, where Tommy Lasorda resided for the better part of seven decades, will honor the Los Angeles Dodgers legend next week. Fullerton has declared Sept. 22, which would have been the Dodger manager’s 94th birthday, as Tommy Lasorda Day. Lasorda and his family resided in Fullerton for 68 years. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is interviewed by CBS2 Sports Director Jim Hill following a game in the 1985 season at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Among the events planned is a sister city signing ceremony with the Italian city of Tollo, where Lasorda’s family is from. The city...

FULLERTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO