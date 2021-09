In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Nicole Marquis, the founder and CEO of HipCityVeg, joined Cheddar to talk about her experience as a Latina restaurateur and what it took for the fast-casual vegan restaurants to bounce back. "We’re just so excited to be getting back to growth," she said about the difficult time for all restaurants during the pandemic. “So, now we see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we plan to double our locations by February of 2022, including entering the New York City market and expanding further in our current markets in Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

RESTAURANTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO