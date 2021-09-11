CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barclay: Statement On 20th Anniversary Of September 11 Attacks

By Contributor
Statement from Will Barclay, Assembly Minority Leader. “Today we honor the memories of the thousands of Americans who died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. As a nation, we have always persevered in the face of adversity, no matter how great the challenge. During the last 20 years, we have shown the world that our will, our resolve and our spirit are unbreakable. On this somber occasion, our hearts are with the innocent victims and the families whose lives were forever impacted by the events of that day. As all Americans take time to reflect on that tragic day 20 years ago, it must be our promise to those we lost – we will never forget.”

UPI News

20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

People gather at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Pool Photo by Ed Jones/UPI.
MANHATTAN, NY
