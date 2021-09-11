CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Stadium: Mayhem at Gates 36-38 as fans surge; 20 police respond

Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent-section fans rush gates 36-38; twenty Columbus Police, Franklin Co. Sheriffs deputies, Ohio State police respond. Nobody injured.

Linda Evans
6d ago

Well now we know the mentallity of our high paying college students! They feel entitled and are spoiled! Thank goodness no one was hurt or trampled to death!

chopper 1
6d ago

Mob mentality, lucky no one was hurt, come on show a little common sense.

