Across from Atlanta City Hall, new affordable housing units could ascend
The City of Atlanta’s economic development agency is on the hunt for developers interested in building affordable housing across the street from City Hall. City officials announced on Wednesday that Invest Atlanta had issued a request for proposals (RFP), calling on firms to pitch ideas for building out 104 Trinity Avenue, a 1.3-acre city-owned property that today sits vacant, save for a few parking spots.saportareport.com
Comments / 1