Highlighting the personnel crossovers between UMass and BC before Saturday’s kickoff
Located just 70 miles apart as the crow flies, the considerable amount of overlap between the Massachusetts football team and Boston College isn’t surprising. Most recently, Savon Huggins bolted for Chestnut Hill after being hired as UMass’ (0-1) running backs coach on Jan. 1, 2021. Huggins tweeted a registration link for head coach Walt Bell’s football camp on July 20. He was gone before the month ended.dailycollegian.com
