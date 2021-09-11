CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder of Someone Listening Awarded

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanaji (Goa) [India] September 11 (ANI/PNN): Founder of "Someone Listening" foundation, Sandeep Bogra was recently awarded for his work on helping people with life and relationship crisis. He was awarded the International Glory Awards (IGA) 2021 for the Best LifeRelationship Coach, SpeakerAuthor. IGA Awards took place on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Park Regis Hotel, Goa. The event was hosted by VkonnectStar EventsEntertainment. The idea behind hosting such an incredible event was to recognise the real-life achievers from various walks of life.

