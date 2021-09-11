Founder of Someone Listening Awarded

I am sitting in a hospital room in Birmingham, Alabama. My 87-year-old father lies in a bed, frail, thin, and weak. This once physically strong and imposing man is a shell of who he was, of who he will always be in my mind – a larger-than-life Ranger infantry officer. A man who served two combat tours in Vietnam – my hero. I, too, wanted to be like him. That is why I chose to go to West Point. My father is the single most influential person in my life.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO