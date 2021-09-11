CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Foreign Office honours memory of victims of 9/11 attacks

omahanews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [United Kingdom], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office commemorated all those killed in the 9/11 attacks in the US 20 years ago and those who bravely rushed to help. "Today we remember all those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the 11th...

www.omahanews.net

atlanticcitynews.net

Harry, Meghan honour 9/11 victims

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): On the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 terror attacks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the attack. Twenty years after terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York...
U.K.
foxlexington.com

UK ROTC cadets remember 9/11 victims

On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, we all remember the deadliest terror attack on US soil. Cities across the nation are holding services in honor of nearly 3,000 lives lost, and Lexington is no different. Two decades ago on the morning of September 11, 2001, the USA woke up to...
LEXINGTON, KY
Pennsylvania State
KRON4

Ceremony honors the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – This morning, San Francisco honored the victims and people affected by the terrorist attack on 9/11. In a special ceremony, Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco fire commission shared a few words, but it was the stories of heroism and bravery that took center stage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

Two more victims of 9/11 attacks identified

The remains of two more victims of 9/11 have been identified, thanks to advanced DNA technology, New York officials announced Tuesday, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The office of the city's chief medical examiner said it had formally identified the 1,646th and 1,647th victim of the al-Qaeda attacks on New York's Twin Towers which killed 2,753 people. They are the first identifications of victims from the collapse of the World Trade Center since October 2019. "Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation," chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chronicle-Telegram

Memories of the 9-11 attacks remain fresh

It was as if someone had broken into my house, grabbed the kitchen knife, stabbed me deep in the chest twice and twisted the blade slowly and steadily like disemboweling a pumpkin. That’s how I felt on Sept. 11, 2001, when 19 terrorists hijacked four planes, flew two into the iconic World Trade Center, one onto the Pentagon, and the fourth force-crashed at Shawshank, Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
Fox News

US shoots down Iranian drones attacking airport in Iraq: officials

U.S. forces shot down a pair of Iranian drones that attacked the Irbil airport in Kurdish-held northern Iraq late on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. There were no injuries or damage, according to a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq. The U.S. counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system (C-RAM) engaged...
MILITARY
KFDA

America pauses to remember victims of 9/11 attacks

Many Americans are eager to get back to normal, despite the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. Many college & NFL stadiums are welcoming back fans at full capacity this weekend, even with high rates of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the country. Meanwhile, the push to get more people vaccinated continues.
POLITICS
Fox News

Son of 9/11 victim to Biden: Do not come to Ground Zero memorials

Nic Haros Jr., the son of a 9/11 victim, urged President Biden to avoid attending 20-year memorials during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Monday. Haros Jr. called Biden the "killer-in-chief" saying he showed a lack of compassion for the families of the 13 service members killed in Kabul. Haros Jr.'s mother, Frances, was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center.
U.S. POLITICS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Pentagon quilts, Army memorial continue to pay homage to 9/11 victims

Twenty years ago, terrorists hijacked four flights and launched a series of attacks that changed all of America. At 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the World Trade Center's north tower in New York, followed by a second attack on the south tower by Flight 175 at 9:03 a.m. The result of the crash killed everyone on both flights and hundreds of others working in the two buildings.
MILITARY
omahanews.net

Dominic Raab removed as UK foreign secretary in cabinet reshuffle

LONDON, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Dominic Raab has been removed as British foreign secretary as Prime Minister Boris Johnson carried out a reshuffle of his cabinet ministers, Downing Street confirmed on Wednesday. Raab will become justice secretary and also take up the role of deputy prime minister. International Trade Secretary...
AFGHANISTAN
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans honor 9/11 victims at America Remembers Memorial

EASTLAKE, Ohio — A small northeast Ohio community roughly 500 miles from Ground Zero is paying a special tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11. Dozens gathered Saturday at the America Remembers Memorial on the Boulevard of 500 Flags in Eastlake to recognize the 20th anniversary of the deadly day. The site includes pieces of the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; the three locations where thousands of Americans died during the terrorist attacks.
OHIO STATE
Boston Globe

At Logan, memories of 9/11 attacks still linger

At Logan International Airport Saturday, the lingering memory of the Sept. 11 terror attacks 20 years ago was most visible at a large glass cube tucked away from the terminals and the bustle of travelers. The memorial honors the passengers and crews of American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
omahanews.net

U.S., disruptor of global peace in every sense

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- In the bloody drone strike on what the U.S. military claimed "suspected suicide bombers" in Afghanistan late August, 10 members of one family, including a two-year-old girl, were killed. All of them were innocent civilians. However, when U.S. media raised doubts with evidences suggesting the...
MILITARY

