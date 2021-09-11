CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegan County, MI

Allegan County Health Department Declines To Rescind Mask Order

WSJM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allegan County Health Department has declined to rescind a COVID-19 mask order for schools after being asked to do so by the Allegan County Board of Commissioners. The board on August 20 passed a resolution requesting the county health officer to reconsider and rescind the emergency order. The health department’s response says state law gives the health officer the authority to “take actions and make determinations necessary or appropriate to carry out the local health department’s functions under this part or functions delegated under this part and to protect the public health and prevent disease.” The department’s corporate counsel has advised it the county board of commissioners does not have the authority to overrule the health officer. Therefore, the Allegan County order remains in place.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Observer

County Health Department involved in Fredonia water issues

MAYVILLE — The Chautauqua County Health Department has been made aware of the taste and odor issues that customers of the village of Fredonia water supply are experiencing. The Environmental Health unit has been working with village officials and has determined that the water is safe for water customers to consume and use.
FREDONIA, NY
localdvm.com

Frederick County Health Department celebrates recovery month

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — September is national recovery month, it’s a time to spread awareness about substance abuse, and for community members to learn about overdose prevention. Health experts say participating in education opportunities like this can save someone’s life, which is why in Maryland, The Frederick County Health...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
County
Allegan County, MI
Allegan County, MI
Health
Allegan County, MI
Government
WSJM

Berrien County Residents Sound Off On Mask Mandate

Some Berrien County residents continue to be mad about the K-12 mask mandate issued by the Berrien County Health Department. For the second straight week, they lined up for public comment at the Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday. “Please stop saying you’re powerless in all of this. Be creative and...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Counsel#State Law
WSJM

Berrien County Commission: No Authority To Intervene In Mask Order

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners is working to make it clear to the public that they have no authority over the health department’s mandatory mask order for all K-12 schools issued on September 1. The commission took plenty of public comment against the order last week, and one commissioner vowed a resolution pulling their support for the health department. However, in a statement, the commission notes they have no authority over public health orders, cannot remove the health officer from her position, can face legal action if they interfere with the implementation of the order, and cannot pull Health Department funding. If they do that, the state can take control of the department. The statement concludes with telling people worried about the order meant to keep kids healthy to take up the issue with state lawmakers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WSJM

COVID-19 Cases Shoot Higher By 6,604

Michigan has added 6,604 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday and Wednesday. The total brings the pandemic count to 983,109. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 44 people died to bring that total to 20,597. In southwest Michigan, Berrien County has had 15,432 cases and 287 deaths....
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Phone Scammers Impersonating Jackson County Health Department

JACKSON COUNTY – A number of individuals are getting calls from the Jackson County Health Department asking individuals about their Medicare claims. Callers seem to be targeting residents in Macomb County but may occur elsewhere. We want to make sure that everyone is aware of this issue so they can avoid any future problems. Please understand that this is someone or an agency impersonating the Jackson County Health Department.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Metro News

Coronavirus numbers remain problem in Preston County as classes go remote

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — As Preston County schools prepare for remote learning, health officials say a surge in cases will continue to be a lingering problem. Preston County Schools officials on Monday announced remote learning will begin Thursday and continue through Sept. 27. Preston County Health Department Administrator V.J. Davis told...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
khqa.com

The Adams County Health Department limits testing efforts

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adams County Health Department led the charge in the statewide fight against COVID-19. But its latest efforts will limit statewide access and cater to Adams County residents. Due to the recent increase in demand for COVID-19 testing,...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania Department of Health releases post COVID-19 vaccination case numbers

Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health, Allison Beam released a report on Tuesday, Sept. 14 on Pennsylvania's post-vaccination COVID case data. Commonly referred to as "breakthrough cases." Beam says that 94% of of COVID-19 cases in PA reported between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7 are from either unvaccinated on non-fully-vaccinated individuals....
Oroville Mercury-Register

Public Health reports 16 Butte County COVID deaths in last week

OROVILLE — Following a rise in COVID-19 cases, Butte County Public Health has announced four additional deaths over the weekend. The county office warned in a news release additional deaths are expected to be verified this week but the office is waiting on reviews of medical records and the confirmation of death certificates before making any announcements.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy