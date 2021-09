Today, on the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, we remember the 2,997 individuals who lost their lives in New York City, Shanksville Pennsylvania, and Washington DC. We grieve with their families and loved-ones. We marvel, again, at the bravery and selflessness of the 412 first responders who perished, including 343 firefighters of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).