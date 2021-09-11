CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Brady Quinn doubles down on Bryce Young, Heisman Trophy winner

By Stephen Samra about 11 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Feuwk_0btC4H0100
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Prior to his first game as the Alabama starting quarterback, Bryce Young had Brady Quinn in his corner as a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. After vindicating Quinn’s confidence with an electric performance against Miami, the former Notre Dame quarterback is doubling down on his prediction.

“Give me my guy, B.Y.,” said Quinn on Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff. “We’ve never seen a debut like that for an Alabama quarterback, throw for over 300 yards, four touchdowns.

“I said it Week 1, I’m going to keep saying it. [Bryce Young] is going to be the Heisman Trophy winner when it’s all said and done.”

While Quinn’s prediction may have teetered on the bold side originally, Young has gained the support of the odds-makers following his debut. This week, the Alabama quarterback shot up to the favorite in the odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

As the season progresses, Young can continue to turn heads if he plays the way he did against Miami. There was no stopping the Crimson Tide quarterback, as he did it all in the team’s 44-13 victory.

Brady Quinn will get plenty of bragging rights courtesy of Bryce Young if he can continue to play his way to the Heisman Trophy.

Bryce Young signs deal with Colin Cowherd podcast network

Moreover, Young is getting into the media game with Quinn’s colleague. Earlier this week, the Alabama quarterback signed a deal with Colin Cowherd’s podcast network, The Volume.

The landmark deal is another example of Young’s marketability. Moreover, you can hear the current Heisman Trophy favorite talk college football each week on The Bryce Young Podcast.

Young won’t be alone in his new venture, as Jake Crain will join him on the show. Crain has experience working with The Volume, as he hosts Jboy Show on their network.

“I just thought, you know what? This is really cool,” Cowherd said. “It’s an opportunity for fans to hear somebody, to get the perspective of the quarterback, the on-field coach of Alabama, the best dynasty of my life. So it just felt kind of natural.”

Furthermore, it’s going to be interesting to see if Young goes in-depth following games against SEC rivals. Through the show, unrivaled access into the life and thoughts of one of college football’s best players will be provided.

“It won’t be the first time a quarterback talks after the game, but it is the first time that I remember that a big-time college football quarterback at a national powerhouse has a platform — and you will hear them every Tuesday,” Cowherd added.

Young has been at the forefront of NIL since it’s inception. Now, he’s blazing another trail that we could see other big-time stars follow.

Perhaps if he does win the Heisman Trophy, he can have Brady Quinn join him on the podcast to gloat.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum shocked by Bryce Young's performance for Alabama

Alabama sophomore Bryce Young finally made his regular-season Crimson Tide debut on Saturday, and in a dominating performance over the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes, he left no doubts that he’s capable of leading No. 1 Alabama back to the top of the college football world — and even SEC analyst Paul Finebaum agrees.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Bryce Young drops dime to Jameson Williams for 94-yard TD

When Alabama gets a second chance, they are likely going to make you play. That's what happened after Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young narrowly avoided a safety in his own end zone. Early in the third quarter against Miami, Young was under pressure in his own end zone and decided...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young, Alabama’s veteran players making sure team is ready for Florida

Alabama defeated Mercer in its home opener, but its victory was not pretty. Nick Saban was not pleased with how the Crimson Tide practiced last week, and the mistakes it made attributed to his frustration in multiple pressers. His message got to the players, and some of them spoke about how they were not prepared for the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It might have been hard to get up for the Bears; however, this week is a different task for the Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2021. Last Saturday in the Crimson Tide's season opener against Miami, Young dazzled in his debut start. In total, Young completed 27-of-38 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

2021 Heisman Trophy Odds: Bryce Young, Spencer Rattler and Updated Lines After Week 1

College football is back in full swing, and the Heisman Trophy odds are already shifting. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's season got off to a strong start, and he saw his odds creep closer to favorite status in the Heisman watch, while Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler's odds took a slight dip and North Carolina's Sam Howell a major one after he threw for three interceptions in North Carolina's 17-10 loss versus Virginia Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young is the QB with the most pressure this season, says CFB insider

There’s plenty of hype around Alabama’s Bryce Young, as he makes his debut as the starting quarterback on Saturday against Miami in Atlanta. His appearance will also come with a lot of pressure, according to a well-known college football insider. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic shared on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Colin Cowherd
On3.com

Crimson and Coffee: Bryce Young trending towards Heisman

Good morning, Alabama fans, and welcome to the Crimson and Coffee. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Crimson Tide sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Alabama football, recruiting, basketball and more in Crimson and Coffee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum declares new Heisman Trophy front-runner: 'I can't believe I just said that'

Paul Finebaum has been around a long time (sorry, just stating facts, Paul!). He’s seen a lot of surprising things over his years covering college football. But, this weekend, he saw something that made his jaw drop yet again. That “something” would be the performance put on by Alabama QB Bryce Young, who made his first-ever college start in a 44-13 beatdown of No. 14 Miami in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Instant analysis: Bryce Young shines as Alabama dominates Miami

And the Bryce Young era looks a lot like … the last few. Making his debut as the Alabama starting quarterback, the former five-star prospect kept the Crimson Tide offense right where Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones left it. That paired with a dominant defensive performance snuffed any drama from a top-15 meeting as Alabama breezed to a 44-13 thumping of the Hurricanes.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Notre Dame#Fox Sports#The Heisman Trophy#The Volume#The Bryce Young Podcast#Sec#Nil
The Decatur Daily

Bryce is nice: Young's 4 TD throws lead Tide rout

ATLANTA — Bryce Young didn't take long to prove he's the man to lead No. 1 Alabama in its quest for another national title. Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in his starting debut and the defending champions romped past No. 14 Miami 44-13 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday.
NFL
AL.com

Why an incomplete pass gave Bryce Young so much confidence in debut

Bryce Young completed 27 of the 38 passes he threw Saturday as a first-time starter in Alabama’s offense. Four of those 27 successes ended with touchdowns. One went for 94 yards, confirmation of his five-star reputation as the long-anticipated heir to the Crimson Tide throne. Yet it was his first...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Bryce Young Has Message For Alabama Fans After First Start

The Bryce Young era is here. The former top recruit was nothing short of spectacular in his first start for the Alabama Crimson Tide today. Young, a five-star recruit from California in the 2020 class, had to wait his turn last year with Mac Jones playing dominant football in his one year as starter. Now, he’s proving why many considered him the best player in the country entering college.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Nick Saban breaks down Bryce Young's performance against Miami

Bryce Young’s first start of his Alabama football career got off to a special start on Saturday night against No. 14 Miami. Young played exceptionally well, leading No. 1 Alabama to a 44-13 victory. Some experts predict that Young could win the Heisman trophy this season, and his opening weekend performance strengthens that possibility. The matchup was an intriguing one, and Alabama left with a victory over Miami due to Young’s strong start.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Bryce Young addresses Alabama win, his record-setting debut

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young probably could not have scripted a better first career start for himself as the nation’s top team took down No. 14 Miami 44-13 on Saturday afternoon. Young finished the day completing 27 of his 38 pass attempts for 344 yards and four touchdowns, including a 94-yard...
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Bryce Young and Mo Ibrahim highlight college football players of Week 1

Week 1 of the college football season was all over the place. From FCS upsets to Alabama rolling, college football did not disappoint. We saw quality team efforts and elite individual performances, including UCLA’s big win over LSU. We’ll dive into the top college football players of the week and look at a team that stifled the opposition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy