Brady Quinn doubles down on Bryce Young, Heisman Trophy winner

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Prior to his first game as the Alabama starting quarterback, Bryce Young had Brady Quinn in his corner as a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. After vindicating Quinn’s confidence with an electric performance against Miami, the former Notre Dame quarterback is doubling down on his prediction.

“Give me my guy, B.Y.,” said Quinn on Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff. “We’ve never seen a debut like that for an Alabama quarterback, throw for over 300 yards, four touchdowns.

“I said it Week 1, I’m going to keep saying it. [Bryce Young] is going to be the Heisman Trophy winner when it’s all said and done.”

While Quinn’s prediction may have teetered on the bold side originally, Young has gained the support of the odds-makers following his debut. This week, the Alabama quarterback shot up to the favorite in the odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

As the season progresses, Young can continue to turn heads if he plays the way he did against Miami. There was no stopping the Crimson Tide quarterback, as he did it all in the team’s 44-13 victory.

Brady Quinn will get plenty of bragging rights courtesy of Bryce Young if he can continue to play his way to the Heisman Trophy.

Bryce Young signs deal with Colin Cowherd podcast network

Moreover, Young is getting into the media game with Quinn’s colleague. Earlier this week, the Alabama quarterback signed a deal with Colin Cowherd’s podcast network, The Volume.

The landmark deal is another example of Young’s marketability. Moreover, you can hear the current Heisman Trophy favorite talk college football each week on The Bryce Young Podcast.

Young won’t be alone in his new venture, as Jake Crain will join him on the show. Crain has experience working with The Volume, as he hosts Jboy Show on their network.

“I just thought, you know what? This is really cool,” Cowherd said. “It’s an opportunity for fans to hear somebody, to get the perspective of the quarterback, the on-field coach of Alabama, the best dynasty of my life. So it just felt kind of natural.”

Furthermore, it’s going to be interesting to see if Young goes in-depth following games against SEC rivals. Through the show, unrivaled access into the life and thoughts of one of college football’s best players will be provided.

“It won’t be the first time a quarterback talks after the game, but it is the first time that I remember that a big-time college football quarterback at a national powerhouse has a platform — and you will hear them every Tuesday,” Cowherd added.

Young has been at the forefront of NIL since it’s inception. Now, he’s blazing another trail that we could see other big-time stars follow.

Perhaps if he does win the Heisman Trophy, he can have Brady Quinn join him on the podcast to gloat.