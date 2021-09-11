Latest on Odell Beckham status ahead of opener vs. Chiefs

Cleveland Browns star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still making his way back from ACL surgery. Since being cleared to practice, the Browns have been taking the cautious route for his recovery. After Beckham was limited in practice Friday, head coach Kevin Stefanski gave very little information on his wideout’s status.

“I think he was limited today, so we will use the next 48 hours with all of these guys and determine who is playing and who is not,” Stefanski said. “We will let you know 90 minutes before the game.”

In a move that has been used by several NFL coaches leading up to the start of the season, Stefanski is choosing to wait until kickoff to inform those outside the organization of Beckham’s game time status. But this is not exclusive to just his wideout as the head coach explained.

Stefanski on Beckham and Browns injuries

“All of the guys who are rehabbing from any injury, we make sure that we follow the medical advice and go through the rehab process like that, so he is no different,” Stefanski said.

Along with Beckham, the Browns have several key players listed as questionable for this game. This year’s offseason signing, Jadeveon Clowney, is on the list with an illness. They also have two key secondary players in safeties Ronnie Harrison Jr and Grant Delpit questionable for Sunday. For Fellow LSU Tiger Grant Delpit, Sunday will be his first NFL game, if he is able to go.

Browns vs. Chiefs

This weekend’s matchup is against the defending AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be a battle featuring two high-powered offenses. The Chiefs have NFL megastar Patrick Mahomes leading the charge, with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on the outside. To counter that the Browns have signal-caller Baker Mayfield and former LSU star wideout Jarvis Landry. Having Beckham play would complete the Browns trio. Beckham is an elite talent and is dangerous from almost anywhere on the field. Before his season-ending ACL injury, he had 319 yards receiving, three touchdowns receiving, one rushing, and even completed a pass. With all that he can do, having him on the field is a huge asset to the Browns’ game planning.

The game is set to kickoff at 4:25 PM EST at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.