VECHAIN Price Analysis: SMA-20 is below to SMA-50 and SMA-200

ETC is an original ETH blockchain that is used to develop DAPPS. FIB 0.235 is providing support to the coin at $56.81. RSI for ETC shows the NEUTRAL action. The token has formed the pattern of a bullish doji star. ETC rose by 1.86% on Wednesday. Following a 0.59% gain on Tuesday, ETC ended the day at 57.11. The last known price of this coin is 56.438. A mixed start for the day saw ETC fall to an early morning intraday low of $56.031 before making a move. Steering clear of the first support level at $55.85, ETC rallied to the Intraday high of $57.56. ETH has bounced back from $48.254(7 September 2021) to $57(till date)

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO