VECHAIN Price Analysis: SMA-20 is below to SMA-50 and SMA-200
RSI for VET(For today) shows the NEUTRAL action. The token has been forming the pattern of a engulfing bearish. VET fell to 0.110 on Saturday intraday low. Following a 0.1092 intraday low against yesterday. VET ended the day at 0.1123. The last known price of this coin is 0.1123 to -8.52%. A mixed start for the day saw VET forming a three black crow pattern, rising to an early morning intraday high of $0.1162 before hitting reverse. VET broke through the first resistance level at $0.11534 and second resistance level at $0.116319.themarketperiodical.com
Comments / 0