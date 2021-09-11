CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razion EX is Coming to Switch on September 16

Cover picture for the articleGerman developer NGDEV has announced Razion EX is coming to Switch on September 16 in a surprise digital release, following the shmup’s limited physical release. Razion EX is coming to Switch via the Nintendo eShop for $19.95. The game’s limited physical release, sold their NGDEV’s online store, has been sold out.

