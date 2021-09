For Rajeev Ram, the proof that he and Joe Salisbury keep progressing as a team came in their march to the U.S. Open men’s doubles title. “This tournament really proved it, because I don’t think we played our best in any of the matches,” said Ram, a 2002 Carmel High School graduate. “We had to fight, scrape and dig and stick together. It wasn’t pretty really the whole way through, except for the last two sets of the final where we hit full stride. Up to then it was a battle the whole way. The fact we were able to come out of it speaks to our team chemistry and our fight.”

