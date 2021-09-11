CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's a sammich taco

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

The ones from Willy Taco aren’t dog food. "When I was young, I was sure of many things; now there are only two things of which I am sure: one is, that I am a miserable sinner; and the other, that Christ is an all-sufficient Saviour. He is well-taught who learns these two lessons." -John Newton.

www.tigernet.com

twincitieslive.com

Rob’s One-Minute Breakfast Tacos

Cooking for Dad’s host, Rob Barrett, shares a quick, easy, and hot breakfast taco idea that kids can do themselves. In a small bowl, beat one eggs. Place a small amount of butter, a pinch of salt, some fresh ground pepper, a pinch of sugar,. and whatever cheese, meat and...
RECIPES
BHG

Mely's Baja Fish Tacos

"Some people add egg to their batter, but I like to keep it simple: just flour, beer, and some spices. And I always top the whitefish with something crunchy and a creamy sauce," says cookbook author and blogger Mely Martinez.
RECIPES
Christ
wearegreenbay.com

Nan’s Blood Mary Tacos recipe

(WFRV) – This is a perfect weekday meal as it is quick and easy. You can multiply the recipe and freeze the meat for other meals. A great appetizer option is to prepare the meat and put it in a scoop type tortilla chip, top with lettuce or slaw and a creamy dressing of your choice. Yum!
RECIPES
northernexpress.com

Happy's Taco Shop Lamb Pastrami Taquitos

We're suckers for lamb. We're also suckers for tacos. And so by extension, we are unrepentant inhalers of Happy's Taco Shop, those purveyors of tortilla-wrapped joy that have not one but two lamb items ensconced on their menu: the simple but flavorful lamb cheeseburger taco (secret sauce, chihuahua cheese, iceberg lettuce, onion, garlic pickles) and their aptly named Super Burrito, which offers among other options — meat, taters, shrimp, or extra pinto beans — their famed lamb cheeseburger wrapped up snuggly beside pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, salsa verde, chile sour cream, shredded cabbage, and tortilla strips. So imagine our joy at the appearance of Lamb Pastrami Taquitos last week. The lamb, raised at nearby Sweetgrass Farm, brings a tender, sweet-savory center to the flavorful, crackly-crisp shells. Dipped in a mouthwatering — not overwrought eye-watering — habanero and buttermilk sauce, these twin taquitos were a truly special special, one that'll keep us stalking their Insta page and trucks in hopes of a quick return. We suggest you do the same. Find Happy's Taco Shop at Petoskey's The Back Lot and Traverse City's Little Fleet, and follow them and their frequent and fabulous specials on Instagram @happystacoshop.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
KMTV 3 News Now

Cheap Eats: Javi's Tacos

In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes you to the new location of Javi's Tacos where customers can expect good service and great food.
OMAHA, NE
365thingsaustin.com

ZilkerBark’s Tacos and Doggos

ZilkerBark is back with their third edition of the Tacos and Doggos event, which features good times, tacos, and dogs. If your vibe is eating tacos and hanging out with dogs, there is really nowhere else you should be tonight. There will be tacos, craft beer, adoptable dogs, and lots more fun.
AUSTIN, TX
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Shrimp is the ultimate taco filling, and it's easy to prepare

Shrimp is, without question, the most popular seafood in the United States, and it has been for years. Yet it can be the most confusing type of seafood to buy. No wonder. It comes in all types of preparations: head-on, headless, peels on, peeled and deveined, white, pink, wild-caught, farm-raised — the list goes on. You can buy it cooked or uncooked, fresh or frozen, seasoned or unseasoned. It's a lot to absorb in the two seconds you have to shop for dinner on a busy weeknight.
EDINA, MN
Colorado Springs Independent

Soco Chicken Food truck represents the bird well

Year-old SoCo Chicken Food Truck is based out of Cañon City but frequents Florence Brewing Company (where we find them) as well as some Pueblo spots and beyond. The owners boast 40 years’ combined industry experience and they certainly don’t handle their spotlight protein like rookies. We start with four “chicken claws,” actually fried jalapeños stuffed with.
PUEBLO, CO
The Owensboro Times

Alfonso’s Taco Shop to open in Owensboro

Alfonso’s Taco Shop is coming to Owensboro and will be located in the former Penguin Point building off Frederica Street. There are signs on the building that say “coming soon” and a Facebook Page has been created for the restaurant, but no opening date has been announced. The Facebook Pages...
OWENSBORO, KY
Tulsa World

Velvet Taco coming to former Long John Silver's location

For all those who firmly believe, "there just aren't enough tacos in the world," take heart: Velvet Taco is coming to Tulsa. The chain, which specializes in unique, untraditional variations of the standard taco, currently has locations throughout Texas as well as in such cities as Chicago, Atlanta and Nashville. Its only Oklahoma location is in Norman.
TULSA, OK
restaurantdive.com

Taco Bell tests Taco Lover's Pass

Taco Bell has introduced a Taco Lover's Pass, available through its app through Nov. 24 at select locations in Tucson, Arizona, according to its website. The pass costs $5 to $10 depending on the user’s location, the company said in an email. After purchasing a 30-day pass, guests unlock a...
TUCSON, AZ
saginaw.tx.us

Warrior Taco

We are excited about joining the family of food trucks at the Switchyard. What we offer is unique and different Traditional Native American Indian cuisine with a Texas twist. Our inspired chef Jennifer Scharen from the Culinary Arts Institute Dallas has had a lifelong dream of running her own food truck and serving food with great taste. She has found not only your ordinary taco but, a fry bread taco with chili beef tips! That sounds great and makes your mouth water just thinking about it. We are inspired by the legendary Bigfoot and with a legendary food, why not give it a unique name? On the menu side we have beef, chicken, and a veggie fry bread taco. The Sasquatch is unique all by itself... a hamburger with fry bread as buns! Oh and the dessert Fried Feathers is to die for with Lemon Mascarpone! We are happy to bring something different and look forward to serving this community in Saginaw!
SAGINAW, TX
104.5 KDAT

Taco Bell’s New Taco Subscription Service

Remember when Panera launched their whole subscription plan where you paid a monthly due, and then got one coffee a day? Taco Bell is taking a page out of their book and test running something new right now. For between $5-$10 a month (depending on your area), you'll be eligible...
RESTAURANTS
WVNews

Fare Report: Baked Pears

Many health-conscious folks shy away from dessert. And though limiting high fat content, particularly saturated fats, is a good idea, one does not have to completely give up dessert to maintain a healthy and balanced diet. Choosing healthier recipes when it comes to sweet treats and limiting portions can literally...
RECIPES

